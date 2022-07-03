ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

LeBron James reacts to police killing black man in his hometown of Akron

By Daniel Chaitin, Deputy News Editor
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago
NBA superstar LeBron James sent prayers to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, after local police released video footage on Sunday showing the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker.

"I [pray] for my city today!" the Los Angeles Lakers player tweeted.

The body cam footage shows officers chasing Walker, a 25-year-old DoorDash driver, after he fled a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to police. Walker was a black man, and his death prompted a new wave of calls for police accountability and protests. The family of Walker has demanded accountability and called for any demonstrations to remain peaceful.

Police said a shot was heard from the vehicle during the pursuit of Walker. Minutes later, Walker got out of the still-moving vehicle wearing a ski mask and ran, per police. A gun was found in the vehicle, but Walker was unarmed when he was then shot by pursuing officers after an unsuccessful attempt to use stun guns, according to authorities. Mylett said the shot heard from the car is when the situation "went from being a routine traffic stop to a public safety issue," the Associated Press reported.

State officials and Akron police's internal affairs department are investigating, and the officers directly involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave in the meantime. Walker died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has not yet released a preliminary autopsy. Walker’s family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, and police seem to agree that Walker was shot at least 60 times.

James, who is black, has been vocal in the past after high-profile police killings of black people. In April of last year, he tweeted and then deleted a post appearing to threaten a police officer who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in Ohio as she attempted to stab another person.

James later attempted to clarify the post by saying, "I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY."

Comments / 23

Fred's here
3d ago

if he would fully examine most of these cases he would find a pattern leading up to these deaths i.e failure to stop, fleeing from cops, resisting arrest, just to name a few

Reply(5)
19
Bill
2d ago

Thanks to Ferguson 67% of Americans are now afraid they will be shot simply for trying to wrestle a gun away from a cop

Reply(1)
9
Kevin Barnowski
2d ago

Quit committing crimes and listen to verbal commands. LITERALLY THAT SIMPLE.

Reply
8
 

