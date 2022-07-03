SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MONMOUTH COUNTY PRISONER RELEASED TO STR ON WARRANT CURRENTLY IN OCEAN COUNTY JAIL

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 21, 2022, Michele Baker, 39, of Pleasantville, was charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-9a, in connection with the death of a 44 year-old male in South Toms River on April 19, 2022. Baker has also been charged with Distribution of Heroin/Fentanyl in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1); Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(3) and Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1).
Comments / 4