SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MONMOUTH COUNTY PRISONER RELEASED TO STR ON WARRANT CURRENTLY IN OCEAN COUNTY JAIL

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car theft crimes are on the rise in Toms River, Mayor Maurice Hill acknowledged today. Thieves from New Jersey’s cities are making their way into the community and targeting vehicles to use for joyrides and to commit other crimes with. Toms River is one of the shore towns being targeted along with Jackson Township and unfortunately, at this time, police have simply become report takers nationwide.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO