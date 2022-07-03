ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MONMOUTH COUNTY PRISONER RELEASED TO STR ON WARRANT CURRENTLY IN OCEAN COUNTY JAIL

By Michael Ann Pease
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARRANT ARREST – On Monday June 27th, Patrolman Rebecca Kirchgessner responded to the Monmouth County Jail to assist with a prisoner in...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 4

Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG INDUCED DEATH

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 21, 2022, Michele Baker, 39, of Pleasantville, was charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-9a, in connection with the death of a 44 year-old male in South Toms River on April 19, 2022. Baker has also been charged with Distribution of Heroin/Fentanyl in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1); Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(3) and Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1).
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Arrested In Ocean County Drug Overdose Death

TOMS RIVER – A woman has been arrested and criminally charged for supplying drugs to a man which he overdosed on, officials said. Michele Baker, 39, of Pleasantville, was charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in connection to the death of a 44-year-old man in South Toms River on April 19. Baker has also been charged with Distribution of Heroin/Fentanyl, Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Car Thefts On the Rise in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car theft crimes are on the rise in Toms River, Mayor Maurice Hill acknowledged today. Thieves from New Jersey’s cities are making their way into the community and targeting vehicles to use for joyrides and to commit other crimes with. Toms River is one of the shore towns being targeted along with Jackson Township and unfortunately, at this time, police have simply become report takers nationwide.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#The Prisoner#Str
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE WARNS OF RISING CAR THEFTS

Auto theft is on the rise in Ocean County and across New Jersey! Thieves troll the area looking for cars with mirrors turned out which often indicates that the car is unlocked and the key fob may be in the vehicle. Here are some important facts and some tips to avoid being a victim of auto theft!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: MISSING TEEN

The City of Burlington Police Department is still looking for public assistance in locating 15 year old Yasin Duke. Please contact 911 if you have seen him or know of his whereabouts.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Boy, 15

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old boy from Trenton. Quayshawn Walker was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black shorts, black socks, and black sneakers, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 5. Walker was also carrying an orange backpack. He is known to...
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: NJSP ARREST DRIVER ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

WARRANT ARREST – On Wednesday June 22nd, Patrolman Dan Primavera responded to the New Jersey State Police Barracks to assist with a prisoner in their custody. The prisoner, a 36-year-old Beachwood man, was held on a warrant out of South Toms River. The man was taken into custody by Ptl. Primavera then transported to South Toms River for further processing. The man was then released after posting bail with a new municipal court date.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Authorities investigating man found dead on McAdoo Avenue in Jersey City

Authorities are investigating a man found dead on McAdoo Avenue in Jersey City, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the death of a man on McAdoo Avenue. More to follow,” the HCPO wrote minutes ago.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man, 37, Reported Missing, Police Say

A 37-year-old Trenton man has been reported missing, police say. James Rogers, of North Trenton, was reported missing on Tuesday, July 5, local police said. Rogers frequently visits the area of 590 New York Ave., as well as Princeton Avenue and Brunswick Avenue, according to police. Additional details were not...
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Warren County man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

WASHINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop in May in Washington Borough, police said in news release Tuesday. On May 13, at 3:48 p.m., an officer conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 200 block of West Washington...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy