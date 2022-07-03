Police release name of man shot, killed in Prince George’s County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police released the name of a man whom someone shot and killed early Sunday morning in Capitol Heights.

responded to a shooting early Sunday.

Officers said they found 26-year-old James Johnson of Columbia shot inside a car in the 600 block of Addison Rd. S. around 12:10 a.m., Johnson died there.

In addition to releasing Johnson’s name Monday, the police department said there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

To provide information, you can contact detectives at 301-516-2512. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online , or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You’ll refer to Case Number 22-0032098.

