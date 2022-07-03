17 New And Returning TV Shows Coming In July That You Need To Get Excited About

If you're like me, then you've probably been SCREAMING about Season 4 to anyone who'll listen. Well, lucky us, because now we can put all our theories to rest and finally see how the Hawkins crew will come out victorious. There's not too much out there about the actual plot of the finale, except that we can assume our faves are going back into the Upside Down to defeat Vecna once and for all, AND there will be an epic Eddie guitar moment. This time around, there will be two more episodes, totaling about four hours of new content.

When it returns: July 1 on Netflix