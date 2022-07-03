ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 New And Returning TV Shows Coming In July That You Need To Get Excited About

By Lauren Garafano
 3 days ago

1. Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2

If you're like me, then you've probably been SCREAMING about Season 4 to anyone who'll listen. Well, lucky us, because now we can put all our theories to rest and finally see how the Hawkins crew will come out victorious. There's not too much out there about the actual plot of the finale, except that we can assume our faves are going back into the Upside Down to defeat Vecna once and for all, AND there will be an epic Eddie guitar moment. This time around, there will be two more episodes, totaling about four hours of new content.

When it returns: July 1 on Netflix

Netflix

2. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place 20 years after a tragic event almost tore the town of Millwood apart, and now a new generation is left to pick up the pieces. The series revolves around a group of teenage girls who find themselves tormented by an unknown foe, also known as A, as they're forced to pay for their parents' wrongdoings. And if you were a fan of the original series, I can already bet you'll LOVE this spinoff.

Starring: Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel, Eric Johnson, and more

When it premieres: July 28 on HBO Max

HBO Max

3. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3

The East High crew is heading off to camp for the summer, and they're performing Frozen ! Tensions are sure to run high as the auditions come around, and who knows how it'll all go down with EJ directing the musical. EJ and Gina are also officially an item, and we just miiiiiiight get a little love triangle action between them and Ricky. Corbin Bleu, Jason Earles, JoJo Siwa, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will also be joining our beloved Wildcats this season. And Olivia Rodrigo will be returning as a guest star this time around. With songs from Frozen, High School Musical 2 , and more, this season is sure to be a splash.

When it returns: July 27 on Disney+

Disney+

4. Better Call Saul, Season 6, Part 2

The final batch of episodes have come, and sadly, it's time to say goodbye to Saul Goodman. As we rapidly approach the events of Breaking Bad , things are becoming way more stressful for Jimmy and Kim as their past sins start to catch up to them. Also this season, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. It's gonna get messy, but it's so worth the ride.

When it returns: July 11 on AMC

AMC

5. Maggie

Maggie is a psychic who's had the gift of seeing the future ever since she was a teenager. While giving readings at a party, Maggie meets Ben, aka the man she's apparently destined to spend her life with. The only problem is that Ben just moved in with his high school sweetheart, and they live in the apartment next to Maggie's. This series is absolutely wonderful, and I truly can't wait for the world to finally see it. And lemme just say that Rebecca Rittenhouse and David Del Rio's chemistry is INCREDIBLE! Like, it's pure magic when these two are together. This series is a pure delight, and for my own sanity, I need it to have at least five more seasons.

Starring: Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Chloe Bridges, Chris Elliot, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Kerri Kenney, Ray Ford, Adam Korson, and more

When it premieres: July 6 on Hulu

Hulu

6. The Terminal List

Chris Pratt stars as Lt. Commander James Reece, who's on a mission of revenge to uncover the truth. After his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a covert mission, Reece returns home to be with his family while dealing with memories of the event and what really happened. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers that what actually happened out there is worse than he ever imagined. This series also marks Chris Pratt's first big TV series role since Parks and Rec.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arlo Mertz, and more

When it premieres: July 1 on Prime Video

Prime Video

7. Virgin River, Season 4

If you're ever in the mood for a drama-filled wholesome hometown show, then Virgin River is the perfect choice. Season 4 will pick up right where the previous season left off, with Mel announcing her pregnancy to Jack, with the added twist that she doesn't know if it's Jack or her late husband Mark's baby. Despite this minor setback for the couple, Mel starts this new season with a new sense of optimism as she hopes her dream of becoming a mother will finally come true. But, of course, things are never that easy, especially when a new and handsome doctor arrives in town.

When it returns: July 20 on Netflix

Netflix

8. Boo, Bitch

After living the majority of her life on the safe side, high school senior Erika Vu decides to let loose for one night and finally change her narrative. Except things don't turn out quiiiite as planned and Erika wakes up the next morning as a ghost. Now, she's tasked with figuring out just what her "unfinished business" is and ready to make the most of the little life she has left.

Starring: Lana Condor, Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, and more

When it premieres: July 8 on Netflix

Netflix

9. What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4

Your favorite vampires are back, baby! Following the Season 3 cliffhanger, the new season will follow our beloved group as they are reunited following their return to their house in Staten Island. Nandor will continue to search for love, Nadja wants to open a vampire club, and Laszlo is literally raising baby Colin.  Meanwhile, Guillermo is looking to discover himself as he embarks on an emotional journey to connect with his family. Four seasons in and the jokes are still fresh and the cast is still phenomenal. I truly cannot wait for this season to drop.

When it returns: July 12 on FX

FX

10. Black Bird

Inspired by actual events, Black Bird follows Jimmy Keene after he's sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison. After begging his highly regarded policeman father for help, he's given the choice of a lifetime: be admitted into a maximum-security prison and collect a confession from a serial killer OR stay where he is and serve his entire sentence without parole. Now, Jimmy's only way out is to befriend a suspected murderer and figure out where the bodies are buried. To all the true crime fans out there, this one's for you. Black Bird is also one of the last projects Ray Liotta filmed before his passing earlier this year.

Starring: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi, Ray Liotta, and more

When it premieres: July 8 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+

11. Surface

Warning: This show contains mentions of suicide.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Sophie, a woman who's suffered a traumatic head injury after a suicide attempt and is left with very little memory of her life before the accident. With the help of her friends and husband, Sophie must try to piece her life back together, but she begins to question who she can really trust. Surface is a story that explores the gap between the person people think we are and the identity we choose to have.

Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, Millie Brady, and more

When it premieres: July 29 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+

12. The Resort

The Resort is a dark comedy that follows a married couple who embark on a seemingly normal resort vacation. After finding an old cellphone in the middle of the forest, the two become involved in a 15-year-old missing persons case. In hopes of spicing up their marriage, Noah and Emma take on this mystery and are determined to get to the bottom of it, piecing all the clues together. Suddenly, the resort they're staying at isn't what it seems, and they don't know who they can trust anymore.

Starring: William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Nick Offerman, Gabriela Cartol, Skyler Gisondo, and more

When it premieres: July 28 on Peacock

Peacock

13. Solar Opposites

Our favorite aliens are back and better than ever. Now that Korvo is no longer focusing on the mission or saving the ship, the clan is here to stay and pretty much able to do whatever they want. This season, there will be new friends, scheming enemies, and even a triumphant chance for the people stuck inside the wall to finally break free. Season 3 of Solar Opposites is bound to be even funnier than the first two, and honestly I can't wait for it.

When it returns: July 13 on Hulu

Hulu

14. Paper Girls

Based on the graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan comes this thrilling sci-fi series about four girls on the brink of losing everything. On the morning after Halloween 1988, four paper girls' lives are changed forever when they get caught in the crossfire of warring time travelers. Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ are suddenly transported into the future and are ready to do whatever it takes to get back to the life they always knew. In order to avoid being hunted by a militant faction of time travelers known as the Old Watch, the girls must learn to trust their instincts and each other.

Starring: Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Fina Strazza, Ali Wong, Nate Corddry, and more

When it premieres: July 29 on Prime Video

Prime Video

15. Uncoupled

From the creator of Emily in Paris , Younger , and Sex and the City comes this new series about a gay man who suddenly finds himself single after 17 years. Neil Patrick Harris plays Michael Lawson, who is suddenly blindsided when his longtime partner dumps him and moves out. And not only does he have to deal with the aftermath of a breakup, but now he has to learn how to navigate the NYC gay dating scene in his mid-40s. Uncoupled is a sweet series that shows us the joy and humor that come from the kind of heartbreak that makes us stronger.

Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Hardin, Tuc Watkins, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas, and more

When it premieres: July 29 on Netflix

Netflix

16. Rap Sh!t

Rap Sh!t 's release marks Issa Rae's first series since Insecure, and it's bound to be a major hit. The series follows two high school best friends who reconnect and decide to form their own rap group. Over the course of the series, they'll try their hand at navigating the music industry and making a name for themselves.

Starring: KaMillion, Aida Osman, Jonica "Blue" Booth, Devon Terrell, Jaboukie Young-White, RJ Cyler, and more

When it premieres: July 21 on HBO Max

HBO Max

17. And finally, Resident Evil

Based on the video game, Resident Evil takes place 14 years after the T-virus, a disease that turns people into zombies, took over the world. Going back and forth between the unexpected origin of the disease and its aftermath, Jade Wesker must do whatever it takes to survive. Over the course of the series, Jade will learn just how closely tied her father was with the chilling Umbrella Corporation, the company that spread the virus, and find out once and for all what exactly happened to her sister.

Starring: Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, Siena Agudong, Turlough Convery, Connor Gosatti, Tetiana Gaidar, and more

When it premieres: July 14 on Netflix

Netflix

