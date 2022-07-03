17 New And Returning TV Shows Coming In July That You Need To Get Excited About

Related
TechRadar
Netflix made a mistake when it canceled this show, it was just hitting its stride
When stories have been written over the past few months about Netflix's spate of cancelations, focus has been on the sheer number of them, rather than which shows have been chopped. There was some mild sadness over Archive 81, which horror fans had enjoyed, and disappointment that hugely acclaimed family-drama...
Critics hated it, Paramount canceled it, but Amazon is reviving this gutsy drama
Whenever many of us hear news that one of our favorite shows has been canceled, there is always that brief flicker of hope that some other network will pick it up, but the examples of it happening are rather rare. Sometimes it does happen. When Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine back...
5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week
It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
Popculture
These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately
One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Has 3 Words to Describe His Celebrity Crush
'Stranger Things' has dropped subtle hints about Will's sexuality, but Noah Schnapp's adoration for his celebrity crush is clear.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Aniston recalls how ‘creepy’ the ‘Friends’ reunion felt: ‘So much has changed’
For fans, HBO Max's "Friends" reunion was the delightful culmination of many years wishing to see the Central Perk crew — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — back together again on the screen. While the gang was looking forward to...
Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split
Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
Only 1 Netflix Show Is Keeping Everyone From Canceling Their Subscription
One Netflix show is enticing enough to keep subscribers on board even if the company starts charging for password sharing.
SheKnows
Off-Screen Young & Restless Marrieds Share Photo From the ‘Time of My Life’
The former CBS soap stars are savoring every moment together. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. It’s not very often that we get a glimpse into what real-life marrieds and former The...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone confirms return of missing character
Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
Here’s Why Tim Allen Wasn’t Cast as Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Movie
Disney/Pixar’s latest film, Lightyear, just hit theaters, and it has us buzzing with questions. For example, why wasn’t the original voice actor, Tim Allen, in the new flick?. As you may know, Chris Evans replaced Allen as Buzz Lightyear. And with the new movie, fans of the Toy...
Megan Fox Would Psychologically Mess up Her Co-Stars for Asking Her out on Film Sets
Megan Fox shared how she'd shut her male co-stars down instantly when they would flirt with her, which she believed they weren't psychologically prepared for.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Creator Reveals Role Mark Harmon Played in His Return to Franchise After Being Fired
Chris Silber, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” showrunner, has been a part of the franchise almost since the beginning when CBS brought viewers the story about Naval Crime investigators. But there was a time when Silber wanted no part of NCIS. This was back when he was a story...
Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal
When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)
Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
‘Law & Order’: The Character You Never Realized Wore a Wig on the Show
After appearing in 391 episodes of Law & Order, there was one detail about star S. Epatha Merkerson that nearly all fans missed—her costume included a wig. Merkerson’s character, Anita Van Buren—commander of the 27th Precinct in Dick Wolf’s New York City universe—was a bright and honest leader. She was known for always being in her detective’s corner and for having unending compassion for the many victims she met over 21 years on the job.
‘The Young and the Restless’: How Old Is Lauren Fenmore Baldwin? Everything You Need to Know
'The Young and the Restless' character Lauren Fenmore Baldwin is an important part of the soap opera and here's everything to know about the character.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
