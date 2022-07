SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer suffered an arm injury Monday in a scuffle with a man suspected of threatening another person with a hammer, police said. About 6:15 a.m., the officer responded to a call about the man in the 3200 block of Camino del Rio South in Mission Valley, which sits just to the south of Interstate 8. When the officer encountered the suspect, the man tried to flee headed eastbound on Camino del Rio South with the hammer still in his hand, according to a San Diego police watch commander.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO