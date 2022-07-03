ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Breaking News: Officer involved shooting in South LA

By Natalia Chi
chicagopopular.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Los Angeles, California (CP) An investigation is underway after police officers opened fire at a suspect originally wanted for disturbing the peace. Breaking news an investigation underway after...

chicagopopular.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lamar Gant, 49,...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman arrested after attacking street vendor

LOS ANGELES – A woman is behind bars Tuesday for an alleged attack on a taco stand worker in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. India Duerson, 30, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday by Los Angeles Police Department officers on suspicion of robbery. The attack occurred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Woman wanted for attacking taco vendor in South Los Angeles arrested

A woman wanted for terrorizing a South Los Angeles taco vendor over the weekend was arrested Tuesday. Footage from the scene at "South Tacos Stand," located near Normandie and Slauson Avenues in the Harvard Park neighborhood, shows the woman, now identified as 30-year-old India Duerson, shouting at and hitting the vendor, pouring out barrels of juice and horchata, throwing food and spitting on everything she did not already trash. The vendor, Bertha Zuniga, said it happened after the woman claimed it had taken her and other workers too long to make a burrito she had ordered as they set up for the day.According to workers, it took police more than an hour to respond. Duerson was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. on suspicion of robbery. She was booked and held on $60,000 bail. As the investigation continues, officers are asking for anyone with any additional information to contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247.This is far from the first act of violence directed towards street vendors in recent weeks, exemplified by video out of San Pedro in June, where a man shouted racial slurs at a tamale vendor. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another Deadly Shooting in Carson

CARSON – A man in his 20s was shot early Tuesday in a Carson intersection which is the second deadly shooting in the CIty in three days. The shooting occurred at about 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of East Helmick Street and South Central Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Breaking News#South Los Angeles#Violent Crime
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in 710 Freeway Crash

A man was killed Wednesday when a car crashed off the side of the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Paramount and went down an embankment. The crash was reported about 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Carlos Hernandez, 22, of Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Carlos Hernandez dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Paramount (Paramount, CA)

22-year-old Carlos Hernandez dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Paramount (Paramount, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez, of Long Beach, as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Wednesday in Paramount. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at approximately 12:25 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue [...]
PARAMOUNT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Another Shooting Reported Near Baldwin Crenshaw Mall

LOS ANGELES – A man was critically wounded during an argument in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:10 p.m. Sunday on the 4200 block of Santo Tomas Drive., according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Street takeover turned shooting leaves one dead in South LA

One person was dead after a street takeover in South Los Angeles turned into a fatal shooting late Sunday evening.After receiving reports of a takeover near the intersection of W. Century Boulevard and S. Hoover Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the area at around 12:45 a.m.Upon arrival, they were informed by several witnesses that a shooting had occurred in the area and that at least one person was wounded. As soon as officers found the victim, a man in his early 20s, they called for an ambulance and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Wild street takeover ends in fatal shooting in South L.A.

Police responding to a wild street takeover in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles discovered one person had been fatally shot Monday morning. Around 200 people gathered to watch the takeover, which was reported about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hoover Street and West Century Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Brent […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Police Arrest 22 People During Independence Day Weekend

Pasadena police made 22 arrests over the July 4 weekend for crime ranging from elder abuse to battery. On Friday, police made just six arrests and then arrested nine people on July 2 before the arrests dropped to just one on July 3. On the July 4 holiday six people...
PASADENA, CA
knock-la.com

Knock LA Sues LAPD for Bodycam Footage

Knock LA and the First Amendment Coalition are suing the Los Angeles Police Department for failing to release body camera footage of its officers brutalizing protesters outside of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house on December 6, 2020. In the lawsuit, Knock LA and FAC allege that LAPD’s failure...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy