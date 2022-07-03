ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Changes to rein in abusive use of fireworks head to governor

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation that would put some sensible restrictions on the use of consumer fireworks is headed to the governor’s desk. “While I would have preferred a ban on consumer fireworks, this...

www.thevalleyledger.com

WETM

Pennsylvania state budget: Lawmakers believe deal is close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers believe a deal on the Pennsylvania state budget is close to completion after missing the June 30 deadline. Rep. Mary Isaacson (D-Philadelphia) says members are being told they are “very close” to coming to a final agreement. Isaacson says despite policy issues impeding the negotiations, priorities are being met for both sides.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

Prioritizing the needs of Pennsylvanians

19th District State Rep. Aerion AbneyPhoto courtesy of Rep. Abney. By Pennsylvania 19th District State Representative, Aerion Abney. Welcome to the new 19th Legislative District. I am honored to serve as your new State Representative and be your champion in Harrisburg. I am in the process of getting my District Office staffed and will be making plans to begin remote office locations later this summer and into the fall. Stay tuned for further details about our remote office days and what days we’ll be in Hazelwood. In the interim, please visit my legislative website (https://pahouse.com/abney/) for frequent updates, and to sign up for my weekly e-newsletter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Democrat Josh Shapiro picks up Republican endorsements in race for governor

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s gubernatorial campaign has earned a slew of endorsements from prominent Republicans. Shapiro, a Democrat from Montgomery County, said his campaign has received nine GOP endorsements from across Pennsylvania. In a swing state like Pennsylvania, having crossover appeal can be paramount to success in statewide races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pa Gov race: Shapiro favored over Mastriano in 538 forecast model

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is favored to win the Pennsylvania Governor race, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 Forecast Model. As of 1 p.m. on July 5, Shapiro is favored to win Pennsylvania’s election for Governor, defeating State Senator Doug Mastriano in 74% of models. The model found Shapiro would defeat Mastriano with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

AARP Pennsylvania Poll: Black Voters Say Inflation Is Most Important to Them

HARRISBURG, PA — In the race for Governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, candidates should pay close attention to the concerns of Black Pennsylvanians age 50 and over, according to a new survey from AARP Pennsylvania. The poll found that issues such as inflation and rising prices, gun control/gun rights, and voting rights are of greatest concern to voters in this demographic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PublicSource

PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing

Paul and Christine, of Montgomery County, know what it feels like to helplessly watch their child’s mental health deteriorate.  After two hospitalizations in 2020 and 2021 for mental health crises, their 30-year-old son stopped taking his medication and following other aspects of his treatment plan. He rarely leaves his room, doesn’t make eye contact and […] The post PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
WILMINGTON, DE

