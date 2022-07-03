Changes to rein in abusive use of fireworks head to governor

19th District State Rep. Aerion AbneyPhoto courtesy of Rep. Abney. By Pennsylvania 19th District State Representative, Aerion Abney. Welcome to the new 19th Legislative District. I am honored to serve as your new State Representative and be your champion in Harrisburg. I am in the process of getting my District Office staffed and will be making plans to begin remote office locations later this summer and into the fall. Stay tuned for further details about our remote office days and what days we’ll be in Hazelwood. In the interim, please visit my legislative website (https://pahouse.com/abney/) for frequent updates, and to sign up for my weekly e-newsletter.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO