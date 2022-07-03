Sacramento power restored for over 3,800 SMUD customers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — SMUD is currently responding to a power outage affecting customers in Downtown Sacramento, South Natomas, and Land Park.
As of 1:50 p.m. the power was restored to those affected areas.California Highway Patrol makes arrests on first day of maximum enforcement period
As of 1:08 p.m. 3,846 SMUD customers are without power.
There is no further information at this time and there is no information as to when the power is expected to be restored.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 3