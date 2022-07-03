ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento power restored for over 3,800 SMUD customers

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BK3Fb_0gTsa16c00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — SMUD is currently responding to a power outage affecting customers in Downtown Sacramento, South Natomas, and Land Park.

As of 1:50 p.m. the power was restored to those affected areas.

California Highway Patrol makes arrests on first day of maximum enforcement period

As of 1:08 p.m. 3,846 SMUD customers are without power.

There is no further information at this time and there is no information as to when the power is expected to be restored.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department. Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Guterrez.
RIO VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Fox40

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant catches fire south of Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A floating restaurant on the Mokelumne River, a tributary to the San Joaquin River south of Isleton, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Crews from the River Delta Fire District with assistance from other departments battled flames on Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Bar. The...
ISLETON, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We’re Angry’: Downtown Sacramento Safety Perceptions Impacted After Another Deadly Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting outside of a downtown nightclub in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July, that killed a Natomas assistant football coach and injured four others, is under investigation by Sacramento police. As nightclubs let out on July 4, shots rang out near Mix Downtown nightclub on 16th and L streets. Witness video obtained by CBS13 showed multiple law enforcement vehicles and sirens responding. The witness, who lives in an apartment building near 16th Street, said she believed the gunshots were fireworks and there was confusion. Now, another Sacramento family said they are living “minute by minute”...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Downtown Sacramento#California Highway Patrol#Smud#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Firefighters Strengthening Control Lines, Some Amador County Evacuation Warnings Downgraded

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 4:50 p.m. The Electra Fire has grown to 4,112 acres in size, though containment has significantly jumped to 40%, Cal Fire said. Additionally, Cal Fire said 17% of the fire was controlled, meaning there were no longer any hotspots or smoke activity within that area. Pacific Gas and Electric also said it made significant progress with power outages affecting those in the area of the fire. The number of PG&E customers without power dropped from approximately 8,000 to approximately 2,300 in parts of Amador and...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
UPI News

July 4th crowd temporarily trapped by growing California wildfire

July 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire in California continues to grow and forced dozens of people to temporarily take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility Monday night. Between 85 and 100 people had been celebrating the July 4 holiday near the border between Amador and Calaveras counties when they were forced to run from the flames, said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Demonstrators block I-5 traffic in downtown Sacramento

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked lanes on Interstate 5 near J Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday. The group was protesting on the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to social media. The group met at 10 a.m. at K and 14th streets before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento youth can now ride for free on any SacRT transit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting this summer, any youth in grades transitional kindergarten through 12th grade can ride for free on the entire SacRT transit network during regular service hours. According to a press release, with RydeFreeRt, anyone under the age of 18 in TK through 12th grade is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Knocks Down Pole

A two-vehicle crash on June 30 in Sacramento ended up causing major damage to both vehicles and knocked down a phone pole. The accident occurred along northbound Power Inn Road just north of Scottsdale Drive shortly before 4:00 p.m. The accident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident involved two sedans and that debris was strewn across all the northbound lanes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton hospital asks for public’s help to identify unknown patient

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, an unidentified Hispanic man was brought to Stockton Dignity Health hospital after being found near Bank of America on East Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. According to a press release, Dignity Health is seeking help in identifying the patient because no evidence of his identity was with him […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

San Joaquin Delta College police investigate a bomb threat

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin Delta College District Police is investigating a bomb threat at the main campus Wednesday afternoon. “If you are on, or in the vicinity, prepare immediately for possible evacuation. Do not use your cell or smartphones until you have left the area. Listen for instructions from police officials and follow them quickly, carefully, and calmly,” the district police posted on Facebook just before 3:00 p.m.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

9-year-old injured in Northern California train crash dies

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in a Northern California commuter train crash that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train smashed...
BRENTWOOD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy