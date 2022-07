MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is set to present Dark Desert Eagles, an Eagles tribute band, this week. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. "Songs from the best-selling greatest hits album of all time ('Eagles Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975') along with hits from 'Hotel California,' as well as several gems from Joe Walsh's solo career are masterfully re-created during a live show of the Dark Desert Eagles," read a news release in part.

