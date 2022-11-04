ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Over 60% Off on Designer Booties at Nordstrom That Are Perfect for the Upcoming Fall Season

By Delilah Gray and Kristine Fellizar
 4 days ago
Whatever fashion crisis you’re in, you can’t go wrong with a stylish bootie. In fact, booties are the pinnacle of any fall wardrobe . You can wear them up with a dress or style them down with a cozy flannel and jeans — and you’d look like a goddess no matter what. If you’re looking at your closet thinking you could use a pair of cute new booties for the season, we’ve got a sale you don’t want to miss !

Right now, Nordstrom is holding a huge Holiday Deals Event where you save over 60% off clothing, shoes, skincare, home, and more, from top brands like Tory Burch , UGG, Marc Jacobs, Madewell, Nike, Steve Madden, and more. It’s pre-Black Friday sale that’s definitely worth checking out, especially if you’re looking to shop holiday gifts or outfits.

If ankle boots are at the top of your to-buy list right now, you’ll want to see what Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals Event has to offer. We even found deals over 70% off ! Whether you like them to be easier to walk in, or don’t mind snapping your foot from the six-inch heel, there’s something for everyone. But no matter your style, a bootie will inevitably make it chic. From edgy booties to designer ones over half off, Nordstrom never lets us down.

Check out some of our top bootie picks from Nordstrom’s holiday sale below.

Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot — $70, Originally $100

IMAGE: Nordstrom

Hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers are checking these booties out and it’s not hard to see why. They’re so cute and would look great with any outfit. Plus, they’re water-resistant, making them perfect for this time of year. You can choose to get these in beige, burgundy, or black. They’re originally $100, but you can snag them today for $70.

Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot $70 Buy now

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot — $119, Originally $170

IMAGE: Nordstrom

Nordstrom shoppers are absolutely “obsessed” with these lug sole boots from Sam Edelman . Not only are they super chic, you can comfortably wear these all day long. There are several colors to choose from, and they’re on sale right now starting at $119.

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot $119 Buy now

Dr. Scholl’s Lawless Western Bootie — $90, Originally $110

IMAGE: Nordstrom

These booties are made by Dr. Scholl’s , so you can pretty much expect total comfort. These feature a side-zip closure and a flexible faux-leather upper. It’s also inspired by western-style boots, which are super trendy right now. These come in four colors including black and copper brown. Right now, they’re on sale for under $100.

Dr. Scholl's Lawless Western Bootie $90 Buy now

BZEES Golden Go Faux Fur Bootie — $65, Originally $95

IMAGE: Nordstrom

Treat your feet to these warm and cozy booties made with “plush” faux fur. It was designed to be lightweight and breathable, and also features a removable foam insert for comfort and arch support. There are three colors to choose from, and it’s on sale for over 30% off.

BZEES Golden Go Faux Fur Bootie $65 Buy now

Tory Burch Chelsea Boot — $227, Originally $378

IMAGE: Nordstrom

If you ask us, you can’t go wrong with a pair of classic Chelsea boots, especially ones by Tory Burch . According to reviewers, these highly versatile booties not only look good, they’re also very comfortable. One even wrote, “These booties are more beautiful in person.” They’re originally $378, but on sale right now for 40% off.

Tory Burch Chelsea Boot $227 Buy now

