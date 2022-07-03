ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Ice cream trucks finally legal in Colorado city after 65 years: Why were they banned?

By Talya Cunningham, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6dAT_0gTsZVDS00

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Ice cream trucks are now legal in Aurora, Colorado, after having been banned more than a half-century ago.

The Aurora City Council voted Friday to thaw a law that banned the trucks in 1957, and allow licensed trucks to sell sweet treats on the streets ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The council’s decision is likely a welcome one for the kids of Aurora, but vendors were ready to celebrate, too.

“It’s a great day for the people of Aurora. It’s a great day for the city of Aurora,” said Paul Capley, with Ice Cream Wagon. “I’ve been in the business 25 years, and we’ve gone to city council meetings with absolutely no luck at all.”

Capley called it a historic day for his business and other ice cream truck owners.

McAlister’s Deli, Creamalicious unveil sweet tea ice cream in time for National Iced Tea Day

In 1957, the city of Aurora banned ice cream trucks, calling them a “nuisance.” The law was apparently passed in response to residents who opposed the ice cream trucks driving up and down their streets. Some also argued that the trucks posed a safety hazard for kids who might be injured while running after the vendors.

Councilor on a mission to lift ice cream truck ban

Aurora Councilman Dustin Zvonek has been working to repeal and review outdated laws alongside the city’s Red Tape Reduction Committee — and the ban on ice cream trucks was high on the list.

Zvonek said that when he and the other members of the committee first learned of the 1957 ban, they let out “a collective ‘What?'”

“We just couldn’t believe it,” said Zvonek.

Shocked by the initial ban, it was Zvonek’s goal to have it repealed by the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. He succeeded: The new ordinance were passed unanimously on the first reading.

Kids sprint the streets to meet the ice cream truck

On Friday afternoon, Rick, the driver of the Ice Cream Wagon, was presented the city’s first legal license since the ban was enacted. He wasted no time getting to work.

Hoping to help kids (and their parents) beat the scorching summer heat, Rick loaded his truck with firecrackers, ice cream sandwiches and Choco Tacos, among other treats. For hours, Rick brought joy to an Aurora neighborhood, sending toddlers and teens sprinting down their street for a taste.

“We were in the middle of watching a movie and then we heard the ice cream truck,” 14-year-old Katie Auld said. “Then we all just started running and running to the ice cream truck. It brings me back to when I was a kid, to when I was 7 in Kansas, and I would get ice cream every summer.”

Krispy Kreme selling doughnut-flavored soft-serve ice cream in 10 markets

So many city children are happy and excited to see the trucks’ sweet return.

“It’s refreshing but also fun, because it’s not like you’re eating just like ice, you’re eating like cool-flavored ice. You just get to have fun, stay cool and stay amazing,” 14-year-old Zoe Hepola said.

The hardest decision for the neighborhood children? Deciding which icy treat to choose. But the youngest customer of the day, 4-year-old Achilles, went straight for a Spider-Man popsicle, ripped it open and took a big bite. He gave it his stamp of approval — a big thumbs up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

B.G. Gossamer
3d ago

Has the first one go by a couple of hours ago.... At over 20 mph while playing music on a residential street, it was gone before I'd even opened the door. Do they need to bulletproof the trucks in order to make the vendors more comfortable?🤷

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Colorado City, CO
Aurora, CO
Food & Drinks
Aurora, CO
Lifestyle
Aurora, CO
Government
Aurora, CO
Restaurants
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
yukonprogressnews.com

Malfunction ends Yukon’s fireworks show prematurely

A malfunction led to the premature ending of the Freedom Fest fireworks display Monday night, July 4 at the Yukon City Park complex. About 10 minutes into the fireworks show, the crowd heard an announcement that the display was over due to “technical difficulties.”. The City of Yukon posted...
YUKON, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City Walmart briefly closed after nearby robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Walmart in Oklahoma City was briefly closed Tuesday afternoon after a robbery occurred at a nearby store. Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the area of Reno and MacArthur. A cell phone store had been robbed and the suspect was on the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Truck#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Food Drink#The Aurora City Council#Councilor
News On 6

Plan For Chuy's Restaurant Set For Northwest OKC

Another restaurant is coming to the Chisholm Creek area. Plans are in the works for a Chuy's to be built on the south side of Memorial Road. It will be the restaurant chain's fourth location in Oklahoma. There is one location in Norman and two more in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Grand Lake drowning victim named, motorcycle fatality, Missouri representative resigns and Oklahoma moves to execute

EUCHA, Ok. – Authorities release the identity of the man who drowned at the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake over the weekend. Officials say the man, Brexten Green, was a student at Emporia State University in Kansas. The university says Green, originally from Cashion, Oklahoma, was a sophomore and a wide receiver on the football team. Authorities say Green was cliff jumping into the water and did not resurface. For more information on this story, click on the link.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMG

Police: Colorado woman arrested for allegedly using bear spray at Fourth of July event

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A Colorado woman has been arrested for allegedly using bear spray at a Fourth of July event, police say. According to the Trinidad Police Department, said on Monday around 9:19 p.m., officers were called out to the Central Park Baseball Stadium after reports of a crowd of people being sprayed with pepper spray. When officers arrived, they found people who were suffering from injuries related to getting pepper-sprayed.
TRINIDAD, CO
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Firework Malfunction Injures 3 People In Crowd At Scissortail Park

A malfunctioned firework at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City went off inside a crowd Sunday night and injured three people, according to the park's social media account. Scissortail Park tweeted out that the malfunction hurt three people in the crowd, but none were life-threatening. The show was immediately stopped and the fireworks company is investigating the accident.
KFOR

KFOR

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy