Minor arrested following Scotia stabbing following fireworks

SCOTIA — Police on Friday arrested a minor in connection to a stabbing incident that occurred while a throng of people were exiting a fireworks display at Jumpin’ Jacks and nearby Freedom Park.

Scotia police and officers from several neighboring departments responded to a report of a large brawl at approximately 9:39 p.m., but quickly learned a stabbing took place at the intersection of James Street and North Ballston Avenue, police said in a news release.

The intersection is just a short distance from where the fireworks display was held.

The victim, who police did not identify, was taken to Albany Medical Center with multiple stab wounds and was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

Officers were able to apprehend one of the suspects involved in the assault hiding in the backyard of a Scotia residence shortly after arriving on scene. The suspect, who police did not identify due to their age, was charged with felony first-degree assault and felony gang assault.

Police noted that the incident took place while the fireworks at Jumpin’ Jacks were letting out, “creating an extremely chaotic time for officers and the public.”

“All agencies assigned to work the detail did an excellent job responding to this serious incident, all while continuing to maintain traffic control while the public was leaving to go home,” police said in a news release.

New York State Police assisted at the scene, along with officers from the Schenectady and Glenville police departments, Schenectady and Saratoga sheriff’s departments and the Schenectady County Auxiliary Police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotia Police Crime Tips line at: 518-374-3110, ext. 3267.

Categories: News, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville