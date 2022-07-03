ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth teen arrested in deadly shooting of another teen

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen has been taken into custody after a deadly shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead in Duluth over the weekend. Police responded shortly before 9:30...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Woman Attacked In DECC Ramp On Fourth Of July

DULUTH, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the DECC ramp on Monday, according to Duluth police. The DPD says officers were called out to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who said she was assaulted. An officer later...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man arrested after woman assaulted in DECC parking ramp

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in the DECC parking ramp on the Fourth of July. According to Duluth Police, they responded to the ramp around 6:40 p.m. Monday. A 65-year-old woman told police she was assaulted by a man. She was taken to the hospital where...
DULUTH, MN
willmarradio.com

Charges Filed Against Accused Shooter In Death Of 17-Year-Old

(Duluth, MN) -- A 17-year-old is charged with the shooting death of another 17-year-old in Duluth. Corey Young is accused of shooting the victim on July 2nd after a brief verbal exchange. In addition to charging Young with second-degree murder and possession of a pistol by a minor, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion with the juvenile court for certification of the proceeding. If the motion is granted, Young will be treated as an adult by the court system.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
boreal.org

Police: One teen fatally shoots another in Duluth

One 17-year-old is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Duluth on Saturday, police say. According to information from the Duluth police department, officers were called to the area around North 16th Avenue East and East 1st Street for a report of a shooting. When police...
FOX 21 Online

Hermantown: Man Arrested After Threatening People With A Gun

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — The Hermantown Police Department reported they arrested a man with a gun who threatened multiple people Tuesday morning. Officers were called out just before 2:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of Lavaque Road for a man with a gun. In a press release, a 911 caller...
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Juvenile Arrested After Shooting At Other Minors, Then A Car In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — A juvenile boy is in custody after Cloquet police say he was responsible for a shooting there this weekend. Cloquet police say an officer was flagged down on Saturday night at 11:15 near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street by three people in a car riddled with bullet holes, who said that they were just shot at.
CLOQUET, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fox#Duluth Police
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet police arrest juvenile after shots fired

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- On Sunday, Cloquet police arrested a juvenile male suspect after a Saturday night shooting. At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Cloquet Police Officer was flagged down by occupants of a vehicle near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street. They told the officer someone had shot at...
CLOQUET, MN
CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin deputy shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

DANBURY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say a sheriff's deputy shot a man Saturday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers.The Burnett County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in Danbury, which is roughly 60 miles south of Duluth along the St. Croix River.Officers were called to the Fishbowl Bar on a report of a man threatening to use a gun. When officers arrived, the man was holding a gun, and officers tried to talk to him. The man began walking toward his home and into the woods. At some point, the man pointed the gun at two deputies and a tribal police officer, the sheriff's office said. One of the deputies shot him. A medical helicopter airlifted the man to a hospital. No details were given on his condition. The deputy who fired the gun was placed on leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting. The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office. 
DANBURY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDIO-TV

18-year-old from Spooner, WI arrested for DUI with a minor

Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
SPOONER, WI
boreal.org

One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes in Northern Minnesota

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Spooner Woman On Convictions From Fatal Overdose Case

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Alana Yates on convictions stemming from a fatal overdose case and convictions from other Washburn County court cases. Yates was charged criminally following law enforcement’s investigation into a fatal overdose that occurred in Spooner, WI in March 2022. On March 7, 2022,...
SPOONER, WI
fox9.com

Jet ski explodes, starts on fire after fill up on lake

(FOX 9) - A joy ride on the lake went down in flames for one man on Saturday. On July 2, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and area first responders received a report of a jet ski that exploded and started on fire on Lake Little 14 – approximately 15 miles North of the city of Kinney.
KINNEY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend’s death

HIBBING, MN -- A Hibbing man has been charged with murder after his girlfriend’s death. Eric Jarvis, 46, is being held at the St. Louis County Jail and made his first court appearance Friday. He’s accused of killing Kari Jo Petrich, 44. According to Hibbing Police, they responded...
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
FOX 21 Online

Palace Bar Closes after Ongoing Violence and Police Disputes

SUPERIOR, WI. — The Palace Bar in Superior has officially closed their doors after months of violence and a shooting. The Superior Police Chief called on the city to revoke its liquor license after more than 150 calls for police services were made since January of last year. Officers...
SUPERIOR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy