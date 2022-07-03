ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Man injured in single-engine plane crash near Findlay

By The Blade
 3 days ago

FINDLAY — A 70-year-old man was injured when the plane he was operating crashed at takeoff Sunday near this Hancock County community, the county sheriff’s office said.

James Priebe was treated for minor injuries at the scene in the county’s Marion Township.

Mr. Priebe was attempting a takeoff in the area of Township Road 234 and State Rt. 37 at about 9:22 a.m., when the nose of the 2011 CubCrafters airplane struck the ground prior to the liftoff, according to a news release. The plane then overturned and came to rest on its top.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Findlay, the county seat, is 45 miles south of Toledo.

Toledo, OH
