Chicago, IL

Chicago sees at least five deadly shootings over July 4th weekend

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago, Illinois — A 24-year-old woman was fatally wounded, and two men were injured in a shooting in Chinatown, marking just one of at least five fatal attacks in Chicago as the July 4th holiday weekend began. High numbers of shooting victims have been reported in Chicago this...

Man, 34, shot in Washington Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was outside around 6 a.m. in the 300 block of East 57th Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said. He was transported to the University of...
Man shot outside Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
3 shot, 1 fatally during party on South Side

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed, two injured, during a party on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of S. Evans in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said many people were attending a party inside a residence when...
Teens shot while stopped at red light in Austin

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while stopped at a red light Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were at a red light around 4 a.m. when a red vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
#Shooting#South Chicago#Chicago Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#U Of C Medical Center
Chicago shooting: 5 wounded in Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded in a shooting in Parkway Gardens Monday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred while the victims were standing outside at about 12:13 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Martin Luther King Drive, police said. A 17-year-old boy was wounded in the arm...
10-year-old among 55 shot in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 10-year-old boy was among 55 people shot in Chicago during the Fourth of July weekend. Chicago police said the boy was inside his home on the 600 block of West Englewood Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Sunday when he suddenly felt pain. He ran to an adult in the home and police was […]
Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear,"  Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation. 
CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
Gary mass shooting during July 4th block party leaves 3 dead, 7 others wounded

GARY, Ind. - Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting during a block party early Tuesday in Gary, Indiana. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting around 12:46 a.m. in the 1900 block of Missouri Street and found 10 people with gunshot wounds, three of them unresponsive, according to officials.
Over 1,500 Violent Offenders Arrested in Operation North Star

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a nationwide operation that resulted in the arrests of over one thousand of the country’s most violent offenders, including plenty right here in the Circle City. The U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star lasted the entire month of June, and saw agents arrest violent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

