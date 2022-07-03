ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Black man fatally shot by Akron police officers was unarmed, authorities say

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A Black man shot and killed by Akron police officers in a hail of bullets following a vehicle and foot pursuit was unarmed at the time of the shooting, but a shot appeared to have come from the vehicle during the pursuit, and officers said they feared...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Insider

Officer response in Jayland Walker shooting was 'overkill,' use-of-force expert says: 'The police officers involved determined that his life wasn't worthy to be preserved.'

Jayland Walker was shot by police in Akron, Ohio, on June 27 and pronounced dead on the scene. Kalfani Turè, a policing expert, told Insider that body camera footage released Sunday appeared to show that Walker was unarmed while fleeing police. Police should have been focused on preserving Walker's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WRAL

Ohio police fire 90 shots, kill man during chase

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Outrage is building in Akron, Ohio, after a police chase led to the shooting death of a Black man. Police officers fired 90 shots at the man, NBC's George Solis reports.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron police enforce curfew after 50 arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have confirmed that 50 people were arrested after some protesters became unruly and didn’t disperse after a curfew was issued at midnight. “A team of officers provided multiple verbal commands and other instructions and offered a reasonable amount of time to comply,” Akron police said in a statement. “Due to growing concerns that the situation could further escalate, paired with the refusal to comply with a lawful order to disperse, officers deployed a chemical irritant to prevent further rioting and property damage.”
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Police Shooting In Hometown Akron

LeBron James took to Twitter on Sunday following the video release of a police shooting in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Video has been released of the fatal shooting of Black motorist Jayland Walker. Akron police said he fled a traffic stop last week. Body cam footage shows multiple police officers descending upon his vehicle.
TheDailyBeast

Akron Cops Fired 90 Shots at Slain Black Delivery Driver, Family Attorney Says

Family attorneys say Jayland Walker was shot at 90 times by Akron, Ohio, police as they pursued the 25-year-old Black man on Monday. With body-cam footage still under wraps, Walker’s family begged for answers Thursday after he was gunned down in what began as a traffic stop for a traffic-equipment violation. Police said Walker, a DoorDash driver, refused to stop then fired at officers during a brief chase. Even without seeing body-cam, however, family attorney Bobby DiCello said Thursday he plans to hold each of the eight cops involved—reportedly seven white cops, one Black—accountable. “I’m going to say this to any police officer who wants to avoid accountability: we will get to the bottom of what occurred,” he said.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy