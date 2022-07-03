ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newell: LaToya Cantrell is the Mayor of America’s murder capital

By Newell Normand
 3 days ago
Photo credit Paras Griffin / Getty images

We made it to the top again! New Orleans is the murder capital of the United States. As of Friday there have been 148 murders in New Orleans this year. The city is averaging 36.8 murders per 100,000 people. Baltimore is second with 29.1, Birmingham at 28, St. Louis with 27.5, and Milwaukee at 19.

New Orleans is seven murders per capita ahead of Baltimore and it’s only getting worse. This is not what we want to be proud of. This is not cause for celebration.

We've heard there's a national trend of elevated murder rates and so maybe we shouldn’t worry so much. Well, I don't do that folks. Virginia Beach is down 2.9 murders and Las Vegas is down 3.7 murders per capita. I bring those two cities up because they are not happy having 13 murders and 63 murders for the year. They're trying to figure out how to decrease the number of murders. Yet, Cantrell wants to hang her hat on the murders being up across the country. I don't know what message she's trying to send. I'm completely mystified and irritated by it!

I'm gonna continue to talk about it until somebody does something. Our business community needs to step and hold our elected leaders accountable. The City Council needs to put pressure on the mayor and the rest of the local government. The neighborhood civic associations should be crying and screaming from the top of their lungs. I talked to some folks who are getting bombarded with crime in their neighborhood. Never thought I'd see the day where filling up your car with gas would be a life threatening event. Same with just driving down the interstate.

I was mistaken when I criticized the mayor for talking to these leaders in Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, as she said, she was trying to learn how to fight crime. I thought those cities were much worse than New Orleans, but I was wrong. And maybe there’s still more for Mayor Cantrell to learn!

viper12
3d ago

The last couple of months she has been out of town more than in town... And when she is in town she's attending concerts... And you wonder why her approval rating is dropping as fast as Bidens?

francis COMEAUX
2d ago

I think the citizens of New Orleans should have a more qualified person representing a landmark city which could lose lots of Vacationing traffic due to the CRIMES. The answers should start and end with a qualified person in the Mayor's office!

Tammy Mcgee
2d ago

No law and order! Crimes so out of control and cops allow everything, parish workers blocking you off and not obeying the traffic laws! Now let’s get into 2 bodies in a building for a year🤬🤬 Evil needs no place here, we all need to stand together and take our rights to live here!🇱🇷❤️🙏🏼

