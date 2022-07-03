String of carjackings and armed robberies Saturday night into Sunday morning

Photo credit NOPD

Crime is not taking a holiday over the 4th of July weekend in New Orleans.

Saturday afternoon around 2:00pm, a man was carjacked in New Orleans East, at 6642 Virgilian St.

Four armed suspects made off in the victim's Buick LaCrosse.

"The victim was approached by 1 of the subjects that pulled a gun and demanded him to get out of his vehicle."

All four made off in the victim's Buick.

Just before 4:00pm, a woman was carjacked in Algiers. She was also driving a Buick LaCrosse.

It happened at Sullen Place and Cambridge Street.

"The suspect approached the victim's vehicle, produced a handgun and demanded the keys to her vehicle. The victim complied, the suspect then fled."

Just after 10:00pm another Buick LaCrosse driver was carjacked.

This time it was at 11101 N. Parkwood Court in New Orleans East.

"The victim was returning home when the suspect approached from behind armed with a gun. The suspect demanded the victim's keys and the victim complied. The suspect fled in the victim's... Buick Lacrosse."

Just before 1:30am two women were carjacked. They were not driving a Buick.

It happened in the 1400 Block of N. Derbigny Street, near Esplanade and I-10.

"The victims were dropped off by an Uber and walked to their vehicle. Upon entering the vehicle they heard a loud knock on the window.

The suspect produced a gun and the victims exited the vehicle. The suspect fled in the victims' 2017 grey Honda Accord Sport."

Just after 4:00am a man and woman were held at gunpoint and robbed in the Lower Garden District.

"The victims were walking in the 2000 block of St. Andrew when they were approached by the armed suspects demanding their property. The suspects took victim#1 purse and victim#2 wallet and cellphone. Victim #1 was struck in the face by one of the suspects. Both suspects fled on foot."