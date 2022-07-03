ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Long-lost Alexander Hamilton letter put on public display for July Fourth

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLerW_0gTsWz2P00
The letter, which was returned to the state, will be put on public display at the Commonwealth Museum on July 4, 2022 for the first time since it was returned after a lengthy court battle. U.S. Attorney's Office via AP, File

A letter written by Alexander Hamilton in 1780 and believed stolen decades ago from the Massachusetts state archives is going back on display — though not exactly in the room where it happened.

The founding father’s letter will be the featured piece at the Commonwealth Museum’s annual July Fourth exhibit, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office says. It’s the first time the public is getting a chance to see it since it was returned to the state after a lengthy court battle.

It will be featured alongside Massachusetts’ original copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury who’s been getting renewed attention in recent years because of the hit Broadway musical that bears his name, wrote the letter to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat who served as a general in the Continental Army.

Dated July 21, 1780, it details an imminent British threat to French forces in Rhode Island.

“We have just received advice from New York through different channels that the enemy are making an embarkation with which they menace the French fleet and army,” Hamilton wrote. “Fifty transports are said to have gone up the Sound to take in troops and proceed directly to Rhode Island.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVqlN_0gTsWz2P00
Hamilton’s letter details an imminent British threat to French forces in Rhode Island.

It’s signed “Yr. Most Obedt, A. Hamilton, Aide de Camp.”

The letter was forwarded by Massachusetts Gen. William Heath to state leaders, along with a request for troops to support French allies, Galvin’s office said.

The letter was believed to have been stolen during World War II by a state archives worker, then sold privately.

It resurfaced several years ago when an auctioneer in Virginia received it from a family that wanted to sell it. The auction house determined it had been stolen and contacted the FBI. A federal appeals court ruled in October that it belonged to the state.

The Commonwealth Museum is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Facts About The American Revolution: Jefferson, Betsy Ross And The Ethiopian Regiment

In the classic movie “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” one of the characters offers the statement “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”. Although the line was meant to reflect the Wild West, it could also apply to the American Revolution – rarely has a historic event come down through the years with strange legends that have been embraced as unimpeachable fact.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Long-lost letter written by Alexander Hamilton 250 years ago to Marquis de Lafayette and stolen from state archives during World War II will go on display at Massachusetts museum on Fourth of July

A letter written in 1780 by Alexander Hamilton that was thought stolen for decades has finally returned to Massachusetts, where it will be displayed at the Commonwealth Museum. The letter was stolen by a former Massachusetts State Archives worker during World War II and then sold privately; the employee was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 56 People Who Signed the Declaration of Independence

Everybody knows that the Fourth of July celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the historic document by means of which the 13 American colonies severed their political connections with Great Britain and declared themselves to be the United States of America. Except that the Declaration wasn’t signed on the Fourth of July. The […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Hamilton
POLITICO

Iconic Norman Rockwell works of art are taken off the White House walls

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. The Thomas Crown affair this is not. But priceless pieces of art have been removed...
POTUS
Fox News

Real July 4th fireworks -- don't let the left cancel Independence Day

The five-alarm-fire wake-up call to defend and honor the 56 signers of our Declaration of Independence came to me quite shockingly, on July 4th last year. It was then, on the very day we celebrate the birth of our nation, that I witnessed example after example of those from the left and the far-left––be they in the mainstream media, activists, or anarchists––calling for not only the "canceling" of the Fourth of July, and the American flag, but the continued smearing, censorship, and canceling of our founding fathers.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Commonwealth Museum#Commonwealth#Treasury#French#The Continental Army#British
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Generals in American History

“General” is the highest rank in the Army,  Marines, and the Air Force. Today, the highest rank anyone can attain in  any branch of the service is general with four stars. In WWII, there were several five star generals–known as General of the Army. They included Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower, the two great leaders […]
MILITARY
The Associated Press

States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic governors in states where abortion will remain legal are looking for ways to protect any patients who travel there for the procedure — along with the providers who help them — from being prosecuted by their home states. The Democratic governors of Colorado and North Carolina on Wednesday issued executive orders to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to states that have banned the practice. Abortions are legal in North Carolina until fetal viability or in certain medical emergencies, making the state an outlier in the Southeast. “This order will help protect North Carolina doctors and nurses and their patients from cruel right-wing criminal laws passed by other states,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in announcing the order.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Odyssey

10 Revolutionary Women To Remember This Fourth Of July

Independence Day is almost upon us, which means that for most Americans, it'll be time to bust out the lawn chairs and grills, gather around family and friends, and praise our history through patriotic garb and grand fireworks displays. It's the one day of the year where everyone forgets their political biases or historic inaccuracies, at least for a while, to look back on the hazy, illustrious history of the United States.
FESTIVAL
TheWrap

NPR Breaks 4th of July Tradition of Reading Declaration of Independence to Examine Its History

For 33 years, National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” host Steve Inskeep has made it a tradition to read the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July. But this year, he broke that tradition, replacing it with a segment examining what Thomas Jefferson’s famous phrase “all men are created equal” actually means in relation to today’s sharply divided United States.
POLITICS
ARTnews

Ernie Barnes Painting Heads to Bonhams, Climate Activists Hit Another U.K. Museum, and More: Morning Links for July 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. READY YOUR PADDLES! Back in May, Ernie Barnes’s exhilarating The Sugar Shack (1976) painting soared past its $150,000 low estimate at Christie’s to finish at $15.3 million with fees. His estate subsequently signed on to work with Andrew Kreps and Ortuzar Projects in New York. Now another one of his works is coming up for sale. Bonhams will feature his Solid Rock Congregation (1993)—an action-packed scene at a Black church service—in a single-lot sale on September 9 at its New York branch, Barron’s reports. It is estimated to sell for $500,000 to $700,000. The work was commissioned by gospel singer Margaret Bell, who can be seen wielding a mic in it.
VISUAL ART
americanmilitarynews.com

Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both died on 50th Independence Day anniversary

July 4th is celebrated as independence day in the U.S. because it is the day America’s founders signed the Declaration of Independence from British rule. In a strange coincidence of U.S. history, two of the Americans who signed the Declaration died within hours of each other on the 50th anniversary of signing that famous document.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy