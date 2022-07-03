ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRDA Police recovered drowning victim from Grand Lake

By KJRH Digital
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department confirmed that a body was recovered from the waters of Grand Lake Saturday evening.

A call came in at 6:32 p.m. stating that a male had jumped into the water from the Dripping Springs cliff area of Grand Lake.

They said the individual did not resurface.

GRDA Police responded immediately and recovered the victim's body at 7:00 p.m. in 31 feet of water.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update when more details become available.

