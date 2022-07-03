ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold: Crash on Routes 9, 33 under investigation

By Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Authorities are at the scene of a serious crash at Route 9 and Route 33 where multiple cars collided Sunday afternoon, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Police from Freehold Township and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating. Authorities did not immediately release details.

Traffic along southbound Route 9 and westbound Route 33 was detoured before 4 p.m., according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Check back to app.com for more on this developing story.

Public safety Police licensing bill flies through the Senate, Assembly

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Freehold: Crash on Routes 9, 33 under investigation

