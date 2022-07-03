ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

NoleSports Podcast: The Athletic's Chris Vannini on FSU, the ACC and conference expansion

By Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat
The latest conference expansion news warranted another episode of the NoleSports Podcast.

Chris Vannini, a senior college football writer for The Athletic, joined Carter Karels on Sunday to discuss USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten, the potential for more conference expansion and where Florida State and the ACC will go from here.

Vannini talked about his recent story in The Athletic , which explored what these developments mean for college football. He also opined about the predicament FSU faces as a program that could look to join a new conference.

Then Vannini gave his thoughts on the ACC's new 3-5-5 football scheduling model. Vannini, who spent time around the Seminole football program this spring, wrapped up the podcast by offering his impressions about the team and head coach Mike Norvell.

