Huntington, NY

Celebrating the Fourth Around Huntington

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
The Eaton’s Neck Fire Department will host its Fourth of July parade Monday at 10 a.m., starting at the fire department and winding its way down to Prices Bend Beach. Be prepared to get soaked: children of all ages spray, and get sprayed by, those in the parade. Pro tip: the firefighters alway win. Expect elected officials, antique cars, ducks and a rollicking good time.

The Village of Asharoken fireworks show is scheduled for Monday, from a barge on the Long Island Sound side of the narrow neck, starting about 9:15 pm.

No parking is permitted on any village street and there are no public parking facilities in Asharoken. Because of traffic congestion, all traffic and parking laws will be strictly enforced.

The rain date is Tuesday.

The show will be viewable from Crab Meadow Beach, which is expected to be crowded very early.

Check asharoken.com through July 4 for updates.

