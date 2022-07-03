Have you seen Sarah Gonzalez? The Broward woman has been missing since Wednesday

Sarah Gonzalez, 19, hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, around 3 p.m., near the 3600 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

That’s according to Broward Sheriff’s Office, which has asked for the public’s help finding Gonzalez.

Sarah Gonzalez Broward Sheriff's Office

She stands about 5-foot-2, weighs about 115 pounds and eyes and hair both colored brown. When last seen, she was wearing a navy blue hoodie, white tank top and light blue, black and white shorts. BSO said her family says she needs medication to deal with diagnosed mental health problems.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts can call BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the general number, 954-764-4357.