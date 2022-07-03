Flash flooding possible Sunday afternoon in Cameron Peak Fire burn area in Larimer County

Flash flooding is expected within the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in central Larimer County on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS in Boulder issued a flash flood warning for the more than 200,000-acre burn area west of Fort Collins from 1:21 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, as thunderstorms producing heavy rain crossed the area burned by Colorado's largest wildfire.

Areas including the Upper Buckhorn along Larimer County Road 44H, Moondance Way, Stringhorn Gulch, the Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville and Crystal Mountain are expected to be impacted by rising streams and gulches.

The thunderstorms could impact Fort Collins later this afternoon, as the NWS calls for a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the area into Sunday night.

Seasonal July weather is expected into Independence Day and beyond, with daytime highs in the low 90s and a chance of thunderstorms each afternoon. If you're planning to take in a Fourth of July show in the area, watch the weather, as there's a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the area Monday afternoon.

