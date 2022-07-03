ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis residents celebrate anniversary of win that kept a crude-oil pipeline out of Boxtown

By Mark Russell, Memphis Commercial Appeal
About 50 South Memphis community members and local leaders gathered Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of a win that helped keep a crude oil pipeline out of Boxtown, Dima Amro reports.

In case you missed it, fans of soul food restaurant Stein's are mourning the Friday closing of the South Memphis community anchor. Owner Willistine Myrick, 76, retired after running Stein's for 44 years. She cited a shortage of restaurant staffers and a desire to slow down, Porsha Hernandez reports.

Meanwhile, longtime local TV anchor Mearl Purvis is retiring from Fox13 later this month, the station announced Friday, Gina Butkovich reports. Purvis, who graduated from Jackson State University, has been with Fox13 since 2004.

To get your Independence Day started right, make sure to read these stories from Blake Toppmeyer and Jason Munz and Tyler J. Davis.

Related
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis opens cooling center, MLGW not disconnecting services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the high heat index extending into the evening, the City of Memphis is opening a cooling center Tuesday to help residents escape the scorching heat. The cooling center will open at the J.K. Lewis Senior Center, located at 1199 North Parkway, between 4 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis auto dealers ask for state to help end tag ‘crisis’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis auto dealers are asking the state to step in to help with a backlog of license tag applications in Shelby County, saying the problem has become a “crisis.” WREG spoke to one county commissioner says it may be time for the state to take over. The Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What does the Fourth of July mean to Mid-Southerners?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We took a closer look at how some in the Mid-South spent the Fourth of July. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Sheila Whaley went to Overton Park, Audubon Park and Peabody Park. She caught up with some shoppers and asked them what the Fourth of July means to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police presence on Beale reassures visitors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is coming to an end, it’s also the first weekend with a major security boost on Memphis’ most famous street. You may remember Memphis Police announced the department would double the number of officers on Beale Street this weekend.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Everything But Donuts opens its doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — All July long, we want to celebrate Memphis and the resilient small businesses that call the Mid-South home. A new bakery in Southaven, Everything But Donuts, opened its doors less than a week ago at 775 Goodman Rd. E. Ste. 11. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Highland Street construction to finish in October

MEMPHIS, TN— A project to make the Highland Strip more pedestrian friendly will finally be done in October after nearly a year of construction, the project’s program manager said. The Highland Streetscapes Improvement Project (HSIP) broke ground Nov. 3, 2021 with ideas from the University Neighborhoods Development Corporation (UNDC) and the local project management firm. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
PGA Tour

FedEx St. Jude Championship announces youth and military ticket policies

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament officials today announced youth and military ticket policies for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, as the PGA TOUR arrives in Memphis for the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs, Aug. 10-14. Those looking for an activity the entire family can enjoy should look no further than the FedEx St. Jude Championship. At the championship, a maximum of two children ages 15 and under are admitted free per one ticketed adult (applies to grounds access only). Daily grounds tickets start at just $30 along with access to all public fan areas, making the event a great family experience. Whether you are a hard-core golf fan, a sports fan or just looking to get outside for a day with the kids, the FedEx St. Jude Championship has something for everyone.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Germantown approves beginning of redevelopment of Carrefour Shopping Center

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved plans for Phase 1A of the Carrefour at the Gateway development. The plans are to redevelop the former Carrefour Shopping Center near Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway, revamping the space into a mixed-use center with commercial and office space, residential units and a hotel.
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 28- July 4

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: CHOPZ – 905985 Stage […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Who’s to blame for a huge backlog of license plate applications in Shelby County?. Tuesday, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert laid out what she says are problems in her own office. Halbert’s revelations come just weeks after Shelby County leaders voted to send hundreds of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Violent 4th of July weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as they responded to at least 5 fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run. It doesn’t end there, as a man was discovered dead on arrival in another case – with foul play not ruled out. One Memphis man told WREG it will take a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
