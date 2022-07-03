Memphis residents celebrate anniversary of win that kept a crude-oil pipeline out of Boxtown

This is Executive Editor Mark Russell, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

It's Monday and, if you are still looking for things to do, here's our Fourth of July events list. If you'll be outside today, remember to use sunblock lotion and drink plenty of water as we're stuck in a rinse-and-repeat cycle of heat and humidity.

About 50 South Memphis community members and local leaders gathered Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of a win that helped keep a crude oil pipeline out of Boxtown, Dima Amro reports.

In case you missed it, fans of soul food restaurant Stein's are mourning the Friday closing of the South Memphis community anchor. Owner Willistine Myrick, 76, retired after running Stein's for 44 years. She cited a shortage of restaurant staffers and a desire to slow down, Porsha Hernandez reports.

Meanwhile, longtime local TV anchor Mearl Purvis is retiring from Fox13 later this month, the station announced Friday, Gina Butkovich reports. Purvis, who graduated from Jackson State University, has been with Fox13 since 2004.

To get your Independence Day started right, make sure to read these stories from Blake Toppmeyer and Jason Munz and Tyler J. Davis.

