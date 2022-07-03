ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Zhou Involved in Frightening 1st-Lap Crash at British GP

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Zhou Guanyu said he was “all clear” Sunday after a frightening first-lap crash that brought the British Grand Prix to an immediate halt as safety crews attended to the only Chinese driver in Formula One. Zhou's car slid upside-down across the gravel...

Motorious

Legendary Winged Plymouth Superbird And Nascar Drama

This violent rubber burning machine represents an odd time in racing. Possibly one of NASCAR’s most infamous vehicles was the 1969-1970 Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird. Without a doubt, these things were fast. With the heavily modified front ends and gigantic rear wing of these track monsters ripping and roaring down the circle tracks of the NASCAR series, the image of these cars was forever burned into the minds of car enthusiasts from around the nation. While the Superbird and Daytona were clearing the track of their various competitors, there was something else in the works for the racing series. Unfortunately, these fascinating automobiles were booted from the series due to a new rule that specifically targeted the Mopar monster twins.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Vettel sympathises with "desperate" F1 protesters but highlights risk

Sebastian Vettel sympathised with the environmental "fears and anxieties" of the protesters who invaded Sunday's race at Silverstone, but recognised they put Formula 1 drivers and marshals at risk. On the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, demonstrators from the Just Stop Oil activist group managed to breach the...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Motor racing-First F1 win comes as a relief to Sainz

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said he was relieved and ready for more success after celebrating his first Formula One win at Silverstone. The Spaniard finally stood on top of the podium after his 150th start, becoming Formula One's 112th winner and the 40th driver to triumph for the sport's oldest and most successful team.
MOTORSPORTS

