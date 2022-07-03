Which roads are closed for fireworks tonight?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For traffic and safety reasons, Johnson City officials announced several road closures due to firework displays Sunday night.
Several areas are closed to traffic:
- Guaranda Drive
- Longview Drive
- North Gilmar Park
- Lacy Street
- Sells Street
- Mullins Street
- Belmeade Drive
- Baron Drive
Liberty Bell and Guaranda Drive will be closed to pedestrians from 8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.
After the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show, Sundale, Guaranda and Longview Drives will be converted to one-way roads to clear the area.
According to Johnson City officials, only those with homes on closed roads and their guests will be allowed to pass. Those hosting parties on the listed streets must provide a guest list to police officers enforcing the closure.
