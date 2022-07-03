Holiday Weekend Fatality at Bass Lake

OAKHURST — On Saturday July 2, 2022 shortly before 6am, Madera County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Williams and Deputy Murphy were driving into Oakhurst when they observed a column of smoke coming from a wooded area near Victoria Lane and CA-41. The officers were able to trace the origin of the smoke to an encampment occupied by two adult females. While on scene, Deputies noticed large sections of plastic wire sleeves and several feet of cut copper wiring on the ground. Upon further inspection of the campsite, 6 electric car charging handles were located that matched charging cables that were recently stolen from a nearby electric vehicle charging station.

