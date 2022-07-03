ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bass Lake, CA

Holiday Weekend Fatality at Bass Lake

By Trisha Jacobs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASS LAKE — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatality occurred at Bass Lake on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Shortly after 5pm on Saturday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center...

Comments / 5

Frankie
2d ago

That’s weird, she had a life jacket on and never went under??? She die of a heart attack I wonder?

Reply(1)
4
Related
Drowning at Eastman Lake

MADERA COUNTY — Shortly before 5pm on Sunday July 3, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center was notified of an unaccounted for 13 year old female at Eastman Lake. Immediately, Madera County Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Search and Rescue Volunteers, Sheriff’s Dive Team, California Highway Patrol...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Suspect Jumps Into The River After Caught In Stolen Car

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A search is now underway after a driver was spotted behind the wheel of a stolen car in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, a suspect was seen driving in a stolen car by members of the Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) team Tuesday afternoon.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Illegal Fireworks Patrols Stay Busy Over July Fourth Holiday

(KMJ) – Valley Law enforcement agencies were busy patrolling for illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday. “Every year we see a large quantity of fence fires, grass fires, structure fires due to illegal fireworks. People think they’re fun celebrating Fourth of July, but you gotta do it in a safe way,” said Battalion Chief Devin McGuire with the Fresno Fire Department.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Woman pronounced dead following Bass Lake incident

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was pronounced dead following an incident at Bass Lake Saturday afternoon. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, a woman was receiving CPR from good Samaritans as she was not breathing. Cal Fire...
BASS LAKE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Authorities have identified two men who they say were shot and killed over the weekend in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop and 24-year-old Eli Correra of Modesto were the two men killed in a shooting near Sante Fe Avenue and Franklin Road.
MERCED, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Column of Smoke Leads to Stolen Property

OAKHURST — On Saturday July 2, 2022 shortly before 6am, Madera County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Williams and Deputy Murphy were driving into Oakhurst when they observed a column of smoke coming from a wooded area near Victoria Lane and CA-41. The officers were able to trace the origin of the smoke to an encampment occupied by two adult females. While on scene, Deputies noticed large sections of plastic wire sleeves and several feet of cut copper wiring on the ground. Upon further inspection of the campsite, 6 electric car charging handles were located that matched charging cables that were recently stolen from a nearby electric vehicle charging station.
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno firefighters overwhelmed with calls on 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department has been flooded with calls of reported fires as the Fourth of July celebrations continue into the night. Around 9:00 p.m., the department reported that firefighters were responding to twelve separate fires throughout the city. All twelve of the fires, ranging in different sizes, were reported within […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrested after fireworks spark Traver house fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was arrested after allegedly setting off fireworks that started a house fire over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Tulare County Fire Department. The fire broke out on Saturday at a home near Bowhay and Merritt drives in Traver. Investigators say the fire was started after […]
TRAVER, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed, Four Injured in Head-On Collision in Madera County

Officials reported a fatal car crash on Avenue 12 and Road 34 1/2 near Madera on the afternoon of Thursday, June 30, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. and involved three vehicles described as a silver Chevrolet Traverse, a white Dodge Caliber, and a gray Saturn Ion, according to the California Highway Patrol.
MADERA, CA

