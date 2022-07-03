WEATHER: Will it rain on the 4th of July? Here’s what experts say

Local weather pro Michael Snyer (aka @SeattleWXGuy) has released his latest video, and he says that while we should watch for possible thunderstorms in the region on Sunday, the chance of rain will drop on the 4th of July.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there’s a 30 percent chance of rain for the 4th of July, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 68.

“July 4th, although cool, looks relatively benign,” said meteorologist Cliff Mass.

There’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday, July 3, which could help dampen the ground for Monday’s fireworks. However, Sunday’s high will be only near 61, with showers up until around 11 p.m.

“Showers will dissipate into Monday afternoon and into the evening, with mainly dry weather Monday night,” NWS said, meaning that just around the time that Monday night’s fireworks get fired off, the weather will be dryer and nicer.

The good news? As usual, summer won’t really start until the 5th 8th (or 10th or 17th?) of July, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. But it will eventually start, right?

Here’s Snyder’s forecast, released Sunday morning, July 3, 2022:

Detailed 7-Day Forecast: