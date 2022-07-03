Stricter plastic bag ban in effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware.

The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported.

Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to the newspaper.

Tom Nashal, who owns two corner stores in Wilmington, said he worries the ban won’t be good for business and might negatively impact his relationship with his customers.

Advocates said it will help reduce waste and environmental damage.

The Delaware General Assembly passed a law banning some plastic bags in 2019 and then updated that law in 2021, expanding both the bags banned and the stores impacted, according to the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.