ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Stricter plastic bag ban in effect in Delaware

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware.

The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported.

Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to the newspaper.

Tom Nashal, who owns two corner stores in Wilmington, said he worries the ban won’t be good for business and might negatively impact his relationship with his customers.

Advocates said it will help reduce waste and environmental damage.

The Delaware General Assembly passed a law banning some plastic bags in 2019 and then updated that law in 2021, expanding both the bags banned and the stores impacted, according to the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Proposed Ohio amendment would limit vaccine mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would limit vaccine mandates imposed by businesses, health care providers and governments is a step closer to the statewide ballot. The proposal would prohibit those entities from discriminating against people based on vaccination status or mandating any vaccine, medical procedure, treatment or medical device. The Ohio Ballot Board unanimously approved the language Tuesday. Supporters must next collect thousands of valid signatures from registered voters, equal to at least 10% of votes that are cast in the 2022 gubernatorial election. It wouldn’t appear on a statewide ballot until 2023 at the earliest.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Wilmington, DE
Society
The Associated Press

Knock-knock. Are any ivory-billed woodpeckers out there?

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service put off a decision about whether ivory-billed woodpeckers are extinct, announcing Wednesday that it’s adding six months to review information, including a month of public comment. “We are aware that there have been surveys or evidence collected recently,” Amy Trahan, the agency’s expert on the birds, said Wednesday. “This extra time allows them to submit their evidence to consider.” The bird, which also has been called the Lord God bird for the astounded exclamations by people who saw one, has or had a 30-inch (76-centimeter) wingspan, a high, nasal call and a distinctive double knock as it pecks for beetles. It was among 23 animals the agency said in September 2021 it was planning to declare gone from the earth, removing them from the endangered list.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana high court leaves abortion bans on hold

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the state attorney general’s request to allow immediate enforcement of state laws against most abortions in a 4-to-2 ruling late Wednesday. The majority said only that the court declined to get involved “at this preliminary stage.”. Louisiana’s new...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#The News Journal
The Associated Press

4 bears killed in Alaska campground reserved for homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless after the city’s largest shelter was closed. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was acting separately, stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, which is managed by the city, officials said. Anchorage is Alaska’s biggest city, with nearly 300,000 residents, but it is also bear country. The park is located in east Anchorage, nestled between Chugach State Park and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which state wildlife officials describe as a vast bear habitat.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

Rural Florida county shocked by fentanyl deaths over holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A small, largely rural county west of Florida’s capital experienced an unheard-of spike in deadly drug overdoses believed to be caused by fentanyl over the July 4 weekend, with nine people dying in the latest sign that a national crisis is becoming even more far-reaching. In all of 2021, Gadsden County had just 10 overdoses, Sheriff Morris Young said. He couldn’t recall any being fatal. The state had even rejected a grant application to treat fentanyl overdoses because the county of about 43,700 people couldn’t definitively identify any cases involving the powerful synthetic opioid. Then last Friday, calls to emergency services began flooding in. In addition to the nine deaths over the holiday weekend, another nine people were treated for suspected fentanyl overdoses. “It’s shaken the entire community. I feel their pain,” Young said Wednesday. “I’m really treating this like we had a hurricane coming into town. It means that much to me that we could lose people in such a short period of time.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

Idaho announces first probable monkeypox case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been announced in Idaho. The Idaho Division of Public Health and Central District Health on Wednesday said it appears this infection was acquired during travel to a country experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. The patient, who lives in the Central District Health area, is recovering. Testing for initial identification was performed at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, and samples are being sent to CDC for confirmation.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Man charged with mailing more than 100 threatening letters

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday, charged with mailing more than 100 threatening letters to journalists, judges, public officials and other individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere. Federal authorities said the 43-year-old from Hamden has been previously prosecuted, convicted and sentenced for mailing similar threatening letters three prior times. He completed his most recent term of “federal supervision” in August 2021. Several of the letters, mailed through the postal system, said: “If you don’t obey what this letter says, along with others including people in Washington DC and everywhere and you. You all will be killed!!” A message was left seeking comment with a public defender who previously represented the man, who appeared before a federal magistrate judge and was released on a $100,000 bond.
HAMDEN, CT
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws taking effect July 1, 2022

Here are a few highlights of new state laws taking effect in Maryland on July 1, 2022. Video above: Gas tax in Maryland goes up by 7 cents at midnight Thursday. ABORTION: The Abortion Care Access Act establishes the Abortion Care Clinical Training Program in the Maryland Department of Health to ensure that there are a sufficient number of health professionals to provide abortion care. It also:
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

975K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy