York County, ME

Female inmate found dead at York County Jail

By WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALFRED (WGME) -- A female inmate was found dead in her cell Sunday morning at...

fox23maine.com

wgan.com

Police locate one of two teens who walked away from Bangor residence

Bangor police are still searching for one of two teenagers who went missing on Sunday. Police say 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter was found at a grocery store in Portland on Wednesday morning. They’re still searching for 17-year-old Charity Bell. The department says the two teens walked away from a residence...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Sanford police searching for family last seen a week ago

Sanford police are looking for a family that has not been seen in nearly a week and may be camping in a remote area. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their two-year-old daughter, Lydia Hansen. The police first asked for the public’s help on July 3rd and are now going through tips received about their whereabouts. Family of Ms. Sidebotham say that Hansen is an ex-boyfriend. Police say a detective has been assigned to the case, but so far they have been unable to determine why the adults have not contacted relatives.
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Shots fired from car at Lewiston intersection injures man, police say

LEWISTON, Maine — Authorities said a 25-year-old man took himself to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston on Friday. Officials said they were called to the area of Lincoln Street and Main Street around 10:20 p.m. According to officials, the shooting happened between individuals in two vehicles. Lewiston...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

One injured in shooting at Lewiston intersection

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A 25 year-old man was injured in a shooting at a Lewiston intersection Friday night. Police say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Main Street. Investigators say the shooter was in a vehicle and shot at another vehicle in the...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Gregory Waterman, 35, described as a transient of Portland, was arrested Sunday on charges of drug trafficking and possession of methamphetamine. Waterman was found carrying 20 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of methamphetamine, and more than $1,700 in cash. The arrest comes after investigations of suspected...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

3 escape burning multi-family home in Standish

STANDISH (WGME) -- Firefighters are investigating a fire in Standish. It happened at the corner of Routes 113 and 11 around 4 a.m. Monday. Three people living inside all got out safely. More than 60 firefighters from eight towns responded. Firefighters say the third story of the building collapsed onto...
STANDISH, ME
wgan.com

Fatal overdoses in Portland on the rise, new data shows

The number of fatal overdoses in Portland this year has already surpassed the total reached in 2021. Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham announced the release of new data Tuesday. He said police in the city have responded to 28 fatal overdoses so far this year, compared to the year-end total last year of 23 fatal overdoses.
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Portland Police make drug arrest Sunday

PORTLAND, Maine – Portland Police on Sunday, July 3, 2022, arrested Gregory Waterman (9-7-86), a transient of Portland, on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs (class B) and unlawful possession of methamphetamine (class C). Waterman was found in possession of 20 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of methamphetamine and more than $1,700 in cash.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Portland police issue warning of contaminated heroin

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police and Public Health and Safety officials in Portland have responded to at least five overdoses involving what they suspect is contaminated heroin. Officials say they suspect the contaminant is a veterinary animal tranquilizer. Health officials say such tranquilizers can cause necrotic wounds if injected and...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Nathan Reardon to plead guilty to bank fraud

(BDN) -- The first Mainer accused of fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan, intended to help businesses pay employees and other expenses during the early days of the pandemic, will plead guilty to bank fraud charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan and...
BANGOR, ME

