Female inmate found dead at York County Jail

ALFRED (WGME) -- A woman who was found dead in her York County Jail cell died as the result of a suspected drug overdose, according to Maine State Police. Police say her death is not suspicious. York County Sheriff William King said 34-year-old Nicole Turner of Biddeford was found dead...
Bangor police are still searching for one of two teenagers who went missing on Sunday. Police say 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter was found at a grocery store in Portland on Wednesday morning. They’re still searching for 17-year-old Charity Bell. The department says the two teens walked away from a residence...
Sanford police are looking for a family that has not been seen in nearly a week and may be camping in a remote area. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen, and their two-year-old daughter, Lydia Hansen. The police first asked for the public’s help on July 3rd and are now going through tips received about their whereabouts. Family of Ms. Sidebotham say that Hansen is an ex-boyfriend. Police say a detective has been assigned to the case, but so far they have been unable to determine why the adults have not contacted relatives.
LEWISTON, Maine — Authorities said a 25-year-old man took himself to a hospital after a shooting in Lewiston on Friday. Officials said they were called to the area of Lincoln Street and Main Street around 10:20 p.m. According to officials, the shooting happened between individuals in two vehicles. Lewiston...
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was physically assaulted after being shot in the area of Kennedy Park and Smith Street, Monday afternoon. Bashir Hassan, 35, of Portland was transported to Maine Medical Center after being shot. Officials also state that Hassan was also physically assaulted by multiple people as he lay on the ground helpless.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's only July, but Portland has already surpassed its own record for deadly drug overdoses. So far this year, Portland police have responded to 28 fatal overdoses. That's after the city saw 23 all of last year. Officials say fentanyl and homelessness are two of the reasons...
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man in New Hampshire was arrested after police said they found a loaded gun and knife in the same vehicle as three unattended children. Police in Manchester were initially called to a Walmart Monday night over reports of three young children being left alone in a vehicle.
PORTLAND, Maine — Gregory Waterman, 35, described as a transient of Portland, was arrested Sunday on charges of drug trafficking and possession of methamphetamine. Waterman was found carrying 20 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of methamphetamine, and more than $1,700 in cash. The arrest comes after investigations of suspected...
BANGOR (WGME) -- The Bangor Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing teen girls. Police say 17-year-old Charity Bell and 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter, both of Bangor, walked away from a residence around 2 a.m. without permission. Bell is described as 5’7", 230 pounds, with brown...
STANDISH (WGME) -- Firefighters are investigating a fire in Standish. It happened at the corner of Routes 113 and 11 around 4 a.m. Monday. Three people living inside all got out safely. More than 60 firefighters from eight towns responded. Firefighters say the third story of the building collapsed onto...
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police and Public Health and Safety officials in Portland have responded to at least five overdoses involving what they suspect is contaminated heroin. Officials say they suspect the contaminant is a veterinary animal tranquilizer. Health officials say such tranquilizers can cause necrotic wounds if injected and...
(BDN) -- The first Mainer accused of fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan, intended to help businesses pay employees and other expenses during the early days of the pandemic, will plead guilty to bank fraud charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan and...
