One of our readers, commenting on a recent article about plans for a Magnolia splash pad, suggested that people could go swim in the Dorcheat Bayou. We’re assuming the comment was sarcasm. In dry periods, there’s not enough water in the Dorcheat to fill a pot. In wet periods, it’s a challenge for potential sportsmen. The Arkansas side of the Dorcheat has never been treated with the respect for its tourism potential with which it’s held on the Louisiana side of the line. Webster Parish authorities routinely promote the Dorcheat as a place to explore the natural side of Louisiana. More could be done to create structures that would let the Arkansas side of the bayou retain enough water for longer periods, so that it becomes more accessible to shallow-draft watercraft, and to promote fishing. Accessibility is a big issue. There are few good ways for the public to get into the bayou. We’re throwing down the development of Dorcheat’s tourism potential as a challenge to the next county judge.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO