CHP's July 4th `Maximum Enforcement' Campaign Continues

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers made 291 arrests throughout the state for impaired driving on the first night of the maximum enforcement period, which runs during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The period began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Monday. The CHP will deploy extra patrol officers as part of the enforcement period.

In addition to speeding violations, officers will be on the lookout for distracted and aggressive drivers, and motorists suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The CHP reminded motorists that driving too fast is illegal and the leading cause of traffic fatalities.

"Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. "Speeding not only endangers your life, but the lives of everyone on the roadway. Fill the holiday weekend with celebration and fun activities, not reckless choices that lead to tragedy."

During last year's Independence Day MEP, officers arrested 997 motorists on suspicion of DUI statewide, compared to 738 arrests during the 2020 campaign, according to the CHP.

Forty-three people were killed in crashes within the CHP's jurisdiction during the 2021 Fourth of July weekend, and the agency noted that one-third of those victims were not wearing any type of safety restraint.

Ray emphasized that the objective is not only to send a zero tolerance message to impaired drivers, but to all traffic violators.

"Speed is the number one factor in roadway crashes in California, causing one-third of traffic-related deaths," she said, adding that 10,000 citations were issued during 2021's Fourth of July enforcement campaign.

Numerous other Southland law enforcement agencies will also be involved in the holiday traffic safety effort.