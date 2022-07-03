Erik Ten Hag Will Hold Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo In Manchester United Training On Monday

Manchester United's new boss Erik Ten Hag will welcome back some high profile signings to club training on Monday as he prepares to meet them face to face for the first time as United's new manager.

Ten Hag will continue to prepare his new United team before they jet off for their pre season tour during the week.

A number of high profile names such as Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and most importantly Cristiano Ronaldo are all due to report back to Carrington for first team training on Monday morning.

Ten Hag is now set to hold talks with Ronaldo when he returns to training on Monday regarding his future at United.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Dutch manager is set to speak to Ronaldo following reports of the players possible departure that have arisen over the weekend.

The weekend's news has seen reports of Ronaldo wanting to leave United this summer emerge amid United's lack of transfer business.

Ten Hag could is now said to be set to hold crunch talks with Ronaldo ahead of the clubs pre season tour.

According to a new report from Simon Jones of Mail Sport;

"Erik ten Hag will hold talks with wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo when he returns to first team training tomorrow."

