Who Is Venus Williams Dating? Go Inside the Tennis Pro’s Past Relationships, Rumored Flames

 3 days ago

Venus Williams is a busy lady with her sports career. While the athlete is regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time, she tends to keep her personal life on the down-low, some of her fans are still curious who she is dating and if Venus is in love .

Love and Football! We Can’t Get Enough of These Cute NFL Couples

Is Venus Williams Dating Anyone?

It appears the tennis champion is single as of 2022. Throughout 2021, rumors swirled that Venus was dating fellow athlete Reilly Opelka , as she was spotted hanging out with him several times. However, the California native quickly shut down the rumors that he was her boyfriend by addressing the speculation in a fan Q&A via her Instagram Stories.

“Are you and Reilly dating?” a fan asked, which Venus jokingly responded, “No, @ReillyOpelka shot me down.”

In June 2021, Venus publicly confirmed that she was not in a relationship with anyone during an interview with ESPN.

“I’m very single,” she said while laughing in response to a question about how her “love life” was going. “I might be undateable, actually.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9kiR_0gTsQbJT00

Venus Williams’ Former Boyfriends

In 2017, Venus began a relationship with now-ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hammond . Despite the former couple’s 12-year age gap, they seemingly enjoyed a happy romance. They were occasionally seen packing on the PDA while out and about, and they also attended Venus’ sister Serena Williams wedding to husband Alexis Ohanian in November 2017.

However, Venus and Nicholas called it quits after nearly two years together, Page Six reported in June 2019.

“They dated for two years and have broken up,” a source told the outlet at the time. “It’s not because they don’t love each other, they do. They are still friends.”

Prior to Nicholas, Venus was reportedly in a relationship with Cuban model Elio Pis for nearly five years after they reportedly went public with their romance in 2012. By 2017, the pair reportedly called it quits. From 2007 to 2010, Venus was romantically linked to pro golfer Hank Kuehne.

Celebrity Couples (Past and Present!) With Big Age Gaps

Venus Williams' Perspective on Dating

In a September 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan , Venus addressed the societal pressures women face to start a family and find love with someone, noting that she’s happy living the single life.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason,” Venus told the outlet at the time. “I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me. They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window.’ I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you, I don’t.’”

Us Weekly

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson and Tyler Johnson’s Relationship Timeline

From reality TV to real-life fairy tale. After navigating tragedy and handing out roses, Emily Maynard Johnson found The One in Tyler Johnson. Before her time in Bachelor Nation, the North Carolina native was engaged to NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. Following his untimely death in a plane crash at age 24, Maynard Johnson learned she was pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Josephine Riddick “Ricki” Hendrick in June 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

