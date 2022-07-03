ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Man Accused Of Killing Hardworking Mom In Wooded Area Near Virginia Highway

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Police have identified the suspect and victim in a deadly shooting Friday, July 1 in Prince William County.

Isaiah Gershon McGriff, 26, was arguing with Claudia Beatriz Morataya, 46, before dawn the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, county police said.

Morataya walked into the nearby wooded area, when McGriff followed her and shot her, police said A bystander contacted the police as McGriff fled.

A GoFundMe page identified Morataya as a hard-working mother with a beautiful smile and bubbly personality.

A search warrant was served at McGriff's home, where a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, according to police. McGriff was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He was held without bond.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Woodbridge Teenager Pulled Gun On Friend During Break-In: Police

An 18-year-old Prince William County man robbed a friend at gunpoint in her home earlier this week, authorities said. Courtney Lavonte Orange, of Woodbridge, is accused of breaking into a home in the 13600 block of Lynn Street in Woodbridge just after 10:30 p.m. on July 4, Prince William County police said. The woman who lived in that home said she knew Orange.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Police Shoot Man After Chase in Northern Virginia

A short chase ended with Herndon police in shooting a man Tuesday afternoon. Officers say they pulled over three men in a stolen car at a shopping center in the 600 block of Dulles Park Court in Herndon, Virginia, shortly after 1 p.m. They took two men into custody, but police say the third man took off running.
HERNDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Gunfire Erupts At Virginia Car Wash Fourth Of July Weekend

Four men were wounded in a shooting that broke out at a Prince William County car wash over July Fourth weekend, police said. A large group of people were arguing at Sam's Car Wash on the 8100 block of Sudley Road when gunfire rang out around midnight Sunday, July 3, Prince William County police said.
Daily Voice

Springfield Motorcyclist Killed In Burke Crash: Police

A Springfield man was killed in a crash on the Burke Center Parkway over the holiday weekend, authorities said. Nema Mirsaeedi, 31, was riding westbound on his 2020 Honda motorcycle when he turned and collided with the front passenger side of a Mercedes going the other direction, Fairfax County Police said.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Daily Voice

Driver Shot, Crashes Sparking Vehicle Fires In Montgomery County: Report

A man was in critical condition after being found shot and trapped inside of a vehicle engulfed in flames in Germantown, authorities say. The man was apparently shot before he crashed into several parked vehicles when his vehicle went up in flames, subsequently igniting the parked vehicle near the area of Apperson Way and Brandermill Drive around 11 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, according to reports by The MoCo Show.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Jefferson Davis Highway
WTOP

Police shoot man in Herndon

Herndon, Virginia, police shot and wounded a man on Tuesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Dulles Park Court, near the Dulles Park Shopping Center. According to Herndon police, officers had been trying to stop a stolen car when a man got out of the car and fled. That fleeing man “presented a weapon,” police said, and officers opened fire.
HERNDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Prince William Police asking for help solving 23-year-old cold case

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a 23-year-old murder case. According to police, 69-year-old Vernon Hoover Nielson parked his truck at 15481 Farm Creek Drive in Woodbridge overnight before making a delivery. The next morning, on July 6, 1999, Nielson’s body was found in the sleeping area of his truck. It was revealed later that he died from a gunshot wound.
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Leesburg Hotel Heist

Police identified and arrested a man in the armed robbery of a Leesburg hotel.Eugene Mitchell, Jr., 57, rushed into the the Best Western Leesburg Hotel at around 1 a.m. June 22, wearing a mask, waving a handgun, and demanded cash from the register, Leesburg Police Officer Michae…
LEESBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Montgomery County Middle School Issues 'Shelter In Place Order:' Police

Officials at a Maryland school district issued a “shelter in place order” on Wednesday, July 6, police said. The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 advising that Takoma Park Middle School was the subject of a potential threat that is being investigated.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
306K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy