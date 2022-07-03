Man Accused Of Killing Hardworking Mom In Wooded Area Near Virginia Highway

Police have identified the suspect and victim in a deadly shooting Friday, July 1 in Prince William County.

Isaiah Gershon McGriff, 26, was arguing with Claudia Beatriz Morataya, 46, before dawn the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, county police said.

Morataya walked into the nearby wooded area, when McGriff followed her and shot her, police said A bystander contacted the police as McGriff fled.

A GoFundMe page identified Morataya as a hard-working mother with a beautiful smile and bubbly personality.

A search warrant was served at McGriff's home, where a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, according to police. McGriff was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He was held without bond.