Elmhurst, IL

Report: Veteran Ring Announcer Joe Antonacci Charged With Assault In Illinois Road Rage Incident

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the sport’s good guys has made the media rounds for one of his worst days. Veteran ring Joe Antonacci was recently charged with assault and criminal defacement stemming from a springtime road rage incident in Elmhurst, Illinois, according to a report from Patch.com. Antonacci—a New Jersey native who now...

www.boxingscene.com

