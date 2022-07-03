ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former New Mexico governor hopeful for Griner release

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson has been working with the U.S. and Russian governments to help secure Britney Griner’s release. Richardson has helped rescue dozens of Americans in trouble overseas, including Marine veteran Trevor Reed in February.

Biden administration takes step to bolster Palestinian ties

In a rare move, the Biden administration agreed to a prisoner swap with Russia. News 13 spoke with Governor Richardson in May, who is staying optimistic he can also help bring Griner home. “On Griner, I’m hopeful, I’m positive,” said Richardson. “I think President Biden, by him agreeing to this prisoner swap that he did with Trevor Reed. The policy is changing a little bit. In other words, we might do prisoner swaps, which you don’t get anything for free. And it was a courageous decision. So I’m pleased with that in terms of our policy.”

Richardson has also been trying to get Russia to release corporate security director Paul Whelan, who has been in prison there for five years.

God Fearing Patriot
3d ago

Ahhhh Richardson, wasn’t your name on Epstein’s flight log? I believe you were out at the ranch as well. Now everyone should know what stance to take on Griner…. Besides, she hate America, leave her there.

glenn
2d ago

Wouldn’t the United States do the same thing if someone was trying to smuggle illegal contraband into the country. She broke there laws

American 70
3d ago

Why would a former governor want to help release someone convicted of smuggling drugs in a foreign country? Is he going to help all the others that are over in foreign countries for drug charges get out? What is he thinking what is he going to gain?????

