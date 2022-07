RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WKRC) - A woman who was convicted of killing a man who sexually abused her and trafficked her has been pardoned. California Governor Gavin Newsom pardoned Sara Kruzan who, when she was 16, killed George Gilbert Howard in 1994. During the trial, Kruzan said that she was abused and trafficked her for sex by Howard since she was 13. In 1995, she was sentenced to prison.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO