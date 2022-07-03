ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man's death in city park 'not suspicious'

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "sudden and unexplained" death of a 30-year-old man in a city park is not being treated...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Lola James: Two deny charges relating to two-year-old's death

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Lola James suffered a "catastrophic" head injury at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in July 2020, and died four days later. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied murder, while the toddler's mother Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man questioned over 40 thefts from cars

An 18-year-old man has been questioned over his alleged role in more than 40 thefts from vehicles. South Wales Police said the man was arrested after a disturbance and theft from a vehicle in the Grangetown area of Cardiff on Friday, and has since been charged with affray and assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Padiham death: Murder charge over man's body found at house

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man whose body was found at a house by police. Lancashire Police said the body of Stephen Macro was discovered in a property on Coronation Avenue, Padiham, at about 10:30 GMT on 25 November 2021. Detectives said a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Four-day-old baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother who was sleeping on a sofa after she couldn’t get upstairs to bed and ‘had no mobility support following her Caesarean birth’, inquest hears

A four day baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother on a sofa. Jory James' mum Emma was in so much pain from the Caesarian section birth that she couldn't get upstairs to the bedrooms at her home in St Ives, Cornwall. An inquest into Jory's death...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Sandbanks millionaire's son, 30, shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes to see his ex is banned from roads after they paid for him to go to rehab

A millionaire's son who was shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes 'doesn't bear a grudge' after they paid for him to go to rehab. Edward George, 30, was 'extremely intoxicated' when he got into his mother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Latest on newborn baby found in wheelie bin and his young mum

A newborn boy found in a garden waste recycling bin is understood to be 'doing well' after his ordeal. The baby was found after a woman heard crying coming from the wheelie bin in the Grimsby estate of Nunsthorpe. After raising the alarm, police and ambulance services arrived to take...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWJ News Radio

22-year-old Canton man charged in death of 29-year-old after body found in Inkster

INKSTER (WWJ) -- A Canton Township man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in Inkster over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Alijah Williams, 22, was arraigned in 22nd District Court Wednesday on charges filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor, including one count of homicide and one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
INKSTER, MI

