AUSTIN (KXAN) — The longest-serving news anchor in Austin is stepping down from the desk in mid-July after 32 years at the helm of KXAN’s evening newscasts. “It can feel like a thousand years ago or just yesterday, depending on the situation. I’ve had a great time working here. It’s a great job in a great city,” Hadlock said, reflecting on his storied career that was, of course, filled with stories.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO