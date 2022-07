MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old man who went missing in Miami and has been described as endangered. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alejandro Suarez left his residence, Monday. He went missing from Miami-Dade College, where his vehicle was located, around the 11000 block of Southwest 104th Street.

