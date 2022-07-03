ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR WESTERN FAIRFIELD...CENTRAL NEWBERRY AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 806 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blair, or 9 miles northeast of Newberry, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Newberry, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Whitmire, Monticello, Newberry County Airport, Jenkinsville, Blair, Newberry College, Pomaria, Peak, Newberry County Detention Center, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Henderson Island, Kinards, Maybington Fire Station, Feasterville Fire Station, Bush River Fire Station and Enoree Ranger District Office. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Newberry; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR WESTERN FAIRFIELD...NORTHEASTERN NEWBERRY AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 814 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blair, or 9 miles northwest of VC Summer Nuclear Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Newberry, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Monticello, Jenkinsville, Blair, Newberry College, Pomaria, Peak, Newberry County Detention Center, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Henderson Island, Maybington Fire Station and Feasterville Fire Station. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 72 and 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooded roadways are nearly impossible to see at night. Avoid traveling in this area. Turn around, don`t drown. In hilly terrain flood waters moves swiftly over roadways which can sweep away vehicles. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following counties, Fairfield, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry and Richland. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newberry, Winnsboro, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Prosperity, Monticello, Blair, Jenkinsville, Fairfield County Airport, Newberry College, Newberry County Airport, Little Mountain, Pomaria, Peak, US-176 and SC-34 Crossroads, Mid-Carolina High School, Lebanon Fire Station, Enoree Ranger District Office, Rion, Fairfield Elementary School and Fairfield County Detention Center. Creeks in the area that will continue to receive additional rainfall include; Stitt Branch, Gladney Branch, Bush River, Jackson Creek, Pattersons Creek and Little River. - This includes the following highways Interstate 77 between mile markers 36 and 49. Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 89. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An active weather pattern will remain in place this week. Afternoon showers and storms expected each day. Isolated damaging winds and localized flash flooding possible. More of the same can be expected for the Fourth of July holiday in the way of rainfall with a solid...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Victim identified in deadly Saluda County crash

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person in Saluda County on Tuesday. Troopers say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 178 near Rolling Meadows Lane around 10 a.m. The westbound vehicle was a 2003 Chevrolet truck that overturned while...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken fire crews battle blaze on Lundee Drive

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire call on Wednesday morning. The fire is at a home at 1708 Lundee Drive. Clouds of black smoke could be seen from a few streets over. The department says there were no reports of injuries...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Augusta temporarily closes Mayor's Fishing Pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has temporarily closed the Mayor's Fishing Pond on Lock & Dam Rd. The pond is closed to public fishing until July 11. Residents with any questions about the pond closure are encouraged to call Augusta311.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Man found shot dead in North Augusta home, suspect arrested

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Aiken County, after a man was found shot dead in his home. 42-year-old Jason Miller of North Augusta is charged with murder. He’s being held at the jail in Colquitt County, Georgia pending an extradition hearing. Around...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Four arrested in Saluda County over gasoline theft, other charges

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation into a gasoline theft led to the arrests of four people in Saluda County. On June 11, Saluda County deputies responded to Wiz’s Gas Station in Batesburg-Leesville in reference to a gasoline theft. Deputies learned earlier that morning, a number of subjects used an illegal device to steal more than $231 of gasoline from the business.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Body of swimmer recovered near Lake Murray Dam

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a swimmer who was reported missing on June 17 has been recovered. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Learn to swim, America': How a lifeguard shortage may have impacts on your summer plans. According to the Irmo Fire Marshall, a group of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Search is on for suspects as Aiken copes with 5 killings in a week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Mother, local deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old. Alexis DeBruhl is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her mom last saw her on June 29 when she walked away from their home...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

Body found on Augusta Road in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – West Columbia Police Department is investigating after finding a body on Sunday. Officers say around 5 p.m., they were dispatched to the victim near the 2600 block of Augusta Road. Shortly after arriving at the scene, police and EMS said the victim was dead.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County crowds attend Boom! in the Park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourth of July parties wrapped up with fireworks to celebrate America’s independence. We joined the festivities in Columbia County to see what the turnout was like there. Hundreds of people were at the Evans Towne Center Park to enjoy the fun, the food, and the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man and a woman who are wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred early Wednesday. It happened at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were identified as Raymond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend. Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Earthquakes: Why are they happening in South Carolina?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
ENVIRONMENT

