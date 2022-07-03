Costs increase for 4th of July celebration staples

A rocky start to Raleigh’s Summer in the Carolinas did not hold the festival back from partying all night long. The show got started behind schedule due to technical difficulties, but they made sure to make up for it by having artists perform long into the night. The festival took place at Lincoln Theatre in downtown Raleigh. The crowd started trickling in at 6pm. By 8pm the dance floor was full of anxious fans. Youth Reporters Avery Patterson, Claire Haile & Christopher Williams spoke with artists at the event.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO