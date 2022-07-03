Costs increase for 4th of July celebration staples

Kids Eat Free, Caribbean Food Experience, and Kids Run the Bases also scheduled on the homestand. After a six-game series against Charlotte Knights, the Durham Bulls return from their 12-game road trip to face off against the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Memphis Redbirds. In addition to three fireworks shows, including Independence Day Fireworks, the homestand is highlighted by Bark in the Park on Wednesday, $2 hot dogs with Afforda-BULL Eats on Thursday, and Top Gun Night with a t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on Friday night. The homestand concludes with Saturday Night Fireworks before Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature’s Twist on Sunday evening.
