ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Costs increase for 4th of July celebration staples

By Keely Arthur, WRAL 5 On Your Side reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — Is there any better way to celebrate The Fourth than being outside, eating a hot dog or veggie dog? If you went to the store for your 4th of July celebration and had some sticker shock you’re not alone. From gas to fireworks and...

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Take the Kids: Millstone Creek Orchards Story Time

Raleigh, N.C. — Just an hour outside of Raleigh sits a quiet slice of idyllic farm living and fresh fruit pickin'. There's something to enjoy nearly year-round at Millstrone Creek Orchards. Chances are that if you have driven to the North Carolina Zoo by way of Highway 64, you...
RALEIGH, NC
fsrmagazine.com

Upscale Eatery Glasshouse Kitchen to Open in Raleigh, North Carolina

The vibrant and rapidly growing Research Triangle will soon have a new go-to dining destination in Glasshouse Kitchen, a modern, eclectic, upscale American eatery with global flare, set to open in August 2022. Nestled in the lush greenery of a state-of-the-art AgTech Campus, Glasshouse Kitchen is the latest project by Raleigh restaurateurs Chris Borreson and Sara Abernethy.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Pullen Park attractions see price rate hike

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Your next visit to Pullen Park could cost you more than you expect. The City of Raleigh announced that the price for attractions at Pullen Park Amusements increased July 5. The train, carousel and kiddie boats will now cost $2 per rider. Previously purchased tickets will...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Juniper Level Botanic Garden to open two weekends this summer

Raleigh, N.C. — Juniper Level Botanic Garden in Raleigh will be open to the public for two weekends this summer. The 28-acre educational, research and display garden will be open July 15-17 and July 22-24 for self-guided tours plant purchases and free gardening walks with experts. The garden is home to more than 27,000 different kinds of plants.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
wunc.org

Summer In Tha Carolinas Returns To Raleigh

A rocky start to Raleigh’s Summer in the Carolinas did not hold the festival back from partying all night long. The show got started behind schedule due to technical difficulties, but they made sure to make up for it by having artists perform long into the night. The festival took place at Lincoln Theatre in downtown Raleigh. The crowd started trickling in at 6pm. By 8pm the dance floor was full of anxious fans. Youth Reporters Avery Patterson, Claire Haile & Christopher Williams spoke with artists at the event.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Staples#Lemonade#Wallethub#Americans
WRAL News

What are the best dessert shops in Raleigh?

Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is here, and we bet you're starting to crave the sweet, ice-cold escape that only your favorite ice cream shop can provide! What flavor will drip down your fingers as the weather grows hotter here in Raleigh?. If it's been a while since you've tried...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
cbs17

Gas prices: Where to fill up for the lowest cost

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The average gas price in North Carolina is currently $4.43; that’s down eight cents from a month ago. However, those prices are still higher than anyone would like to see. But experts warn the lower prices could go back up if oil prices rise or a hurricane forces refineries to close.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

3 private pools you can rent near Raleigh

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Could there soon be a fee to simply use plastic bags in Raleigh stores?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some groups are calling on the Raleigh City Council to implement a citywide plastic bag fee and will propose this at tonight’s city council meeting. The North Carolina Public Interest Research Group is one of the groups behind this proposal. Whenever someone goes to the store and uses a plastic bag, he or she would be charged a 10-cent fee for that bag.
RALEIGH, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

Three Fireworks Shows, Bark in the Park, $2 Hot Dogs and Top Gun Night with T-Shirt Giveaway Highlight Upcoming Homestand

Kids Eat Free, Caribbean Food Experience, and Kids Run the Bases also scheduled on the homestand. After a six-game series against Charlotte Knights, the Durham Bulls return from their 12-game road trip to face off against the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Memphis Redbirds. In addition to three fireworks shows, including Independence Day Fireworks, the homestand is highlighted by Bark in the Park on Wednesday, $2 hot dogs with Afforda-BULL Eats on Thursday, and Top Gun Night with a t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on Friday night. The homestand concludes with Saturday Night Fireworks before Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature’s Twist on Sunday evening.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
59K+
Followers
63K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy