Here’s when Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reopens at Magic Kingdom

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique (Walt Disney World/Walt Disney World)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Magic makeovers are set to return to Walt Disney World.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The resort announced last week that Bibbibi Bobbidi Boutique will officially reopen at Magic Kingdom on Aug. 25.

The boutique allows guests ages 3 to 12 to be transformed into their favorite Disney characters with hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories at the hands of Fairy Godmother’s apprentices.

When the boutique opens, Disney said it will offer a new hair accessory especially designed for textured hair, and new costumes featuring the newest heroes and heroines coming later this year.

READ: ‘We’re back, witches’: Disney releases trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Guests can begin making reservations for their magical transformations in early August in the My Disney Experience app.

Disney shares ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ trailer Just in time for Halloween, the Sanderson sisters are returning. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group