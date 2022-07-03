ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Here’s when Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reopens at Magic Kingdom

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique (Walt Disney World/Walt Disney World)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Magic makeovers are set to return to Walt Disney World.

The resort announced last week that Bibbibi Bobbidi Boutique will officially reopen at Magic Kingdom on Aug. 25.

The boutique allows guests ages 3 to 12 to be transformed into their favorite Disney characters with hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories at the hands of Fairy Godmother’s apprentices.

When the boutique opens, Disney said it will offer a new hair accessory especially designed for textured hair, and new costumes featuring the newest heroes and heroines coming later this year.

Guests can begin making reservations for their magical transformations in early August in the My Disney Experience app.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

