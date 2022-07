It’s not just my first name I have in common with my friend, Bill G. Schuette. We share a love for our community and deep commitment to our principles. That’s why I agreed to host an “Ask Bill” evening at my home along with my wife, Paget. We invited our friends and neighbors into our home to get to know Bill and ask questions. Too often we only know politicians from behind a screen or behind a podium.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO