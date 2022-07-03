Weekend Wrap (July 2 & 3)

KOAM Image

Shockwave Jet Truck crashes at Air Show, driver killed

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.— The Battle Creek Police Dept report a “major incident” occurred Saturday afternoon at the Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival at Battle Creek Executive Airport. To read more, click here.

Fireworks Celebration List; Towns and large events across the region

JOPLIN METRO— Each year we compile a list of dates and locations, towns and events sharing large community fireworks displays. If you have one to add let us know! Here are the rules/regs within the City of Joplin according to municipal code. To read more, click here.

Two Joplin-area men killed in separate, unrelated crashes

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Two separate and unrelated motorcycle crashes claimed the lives of two local men on Saturday according to reports from Missouri State Highway Patrol. One man was a longtime city of Carthage employee, the city released a statement Sunday morning. To read more, click here.

Oklahoma man loses his life in jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A man loses his life in a jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma. To read more, click here.

Water rescue team recovers body of Grand Lake cliff jumper who did not resurface, police say

EUCHA, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department say they recovered a body from the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake. To read more, click here.

