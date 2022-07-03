ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Weekend Wrap (July 2 & 3)

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
Shockwave Jet Truck crashes at Air Show, driver killed

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.— The Battle Creek Police Dept report a “major incident” occurred Saturday afternoon at the Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival at Battle Creek Executive Airport. To read more, click here.

Fireworks Celebration List; Towns and large events across the region

JOPLIN METRO— Each year we compile a list of dates and locations, towns and events sharing large community fireworks displays. If you have one to add let us know! Here are the rules/regs within the City of Joplin according to municipal code. To read more, click here.

Two Joplin-area men killed in separate, unrelated crashes

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Two separate and unrelated motorcycle crashes claimed the lives of two local men on Saturday according to reports from Missouri State Highway Patrol. One man was a longtime city of Carthage employee, the city released a statement Sunday morning. To read more, click here.

Oklahoma man loses his life in jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A man loses his life in a jet ski crash on Lake Eufaula in Oklahoma. To read more, click here.

Water rescue team recovers body of Grand Lake cliff jumper who did not resurface, police say

EUCHA, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department say they recovered a body from the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake. To read more, click here.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

73-year-old Greenville man drowns in Race Lake Sunday

GREENVILLE, Michigan — A 73-year-old man from Greenville died in an apparent drowning in a lake in Fairplain Township on Sunday, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says. The Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unoccupied boat floating on Race Lake at about 7:50 p.m. The report included information that there was a vehicle and trailer parked near the lake that was unattended.
GREENVILLE, MI
100.7 WITL

Cause Of Accident At Battle Creek Air Show Revealed

Stunned spectators, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival, reported seeing a “flame-out” at the rear of the Shockwave Jet Truck before it exploded and crashed in flames on Saturday, July 2nd. Just days later, the cause of the tragic accident has been revealed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD TV8

FD: No injuries in explosion, fire at manufacturing plant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A manufacturing plant was evacuated after an explosion that started a fire, according to Dutton Fire Department. It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Wilkast, Inc. on S Division Avenue, just south of 79th Street in Grand Rapids, a Dutton Fire Department Facebook post said. Firefighters got reports from a witness who said they had heard an explosion and saw smoke and flames coming from the building.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Incident forces closure of US-131 for hours

On the eve of Independence Day, drivers traveling along US-131 in Allegan County were forced to find an alternative route. A stretch of US-131 near mile marker 50 near Plainwell was closed for approximately four hours on Sunday, July 3, as police dealt with a situation. The closure began about...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

MSP: Grand Rapids man in custody for carrying concealed handgun

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers took a Grand Rapids man into custody Monday for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle that had been speeding along Cadillac Highway in Springdale Township. We’re told the motorcycle was traveling at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
go955.com

Missing woman located and found safe

BARRY COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a missing 26-year-old woman has been located and was found to be safe. Authorities made the report at 10:46 a.m. on Monday, July 5. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Kirsten...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

‘It just broke apart’ -- Battle Creek airshow victim identified

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - The Battle Creek Fire Department identified the man who died during the air show there Saturday afternoon. 40-year-old Chris Darnell was driving the shockwave jet truck when it blew up around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon during the Battle Creek Field of Flight air show and balloon festival.
abc57.com

Man arrested for boating under the influence

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A South Haven man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly boating under the influence of alcohol on the Black River, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Marine deputies were on patrol on Saturday when they stopped a 2021 Chaparral pleasure craft for operating...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

