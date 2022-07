An off-duty city Department of Correction officer was shot and injured Sunday night while trying to stop a shooting in Queens, police said. According to officials, a 23-year-old who was awaiting sentencing for a firearm-related crime pointed his gun into a crowd of people celebrating the holiday weekend at 214th Place and Jamaica Avenue around 8 p.m. They said the officer, who happened to be nearby, fired his own weapon. Both were shot.

