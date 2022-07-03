ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

More than 3,840 SMUD customers briefly without power in downtown Sacramento

By Daniel Macht
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 3,840 SMUD customers were without power in downtown Sacramento for about an hour on Sunday afternoon, according to the utility’s outage map. The...

www.kcra.com

KCRA.com

Vegetation fire damages home in south Sacramento on July 4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire damaged one home and came close to three others Monday evening in south Sacramento. Sac Metro Fire crews were able to stop the blaze and save all of the homes. No one was hurt in the fire. Early reports were that people heard...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Demonstrators block I-5 traffic in downtown Sacramento

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked lanes on Interstate 5 near J Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday. The group was protesting on the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to social media. The group met at 10 a.m. at K and 14th streets before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFist

Sacramento Leapfrogs San Francisco In Size of Its Homeless Population

It’s probably not going to change our city’s reputational stereotypes, but Sacramento now has a larger homelessness problem than SF, and a higher percentage of unsheltered people living there. San Francisco certainly has long had the reputation of having the worst homelessness problem in the country, though by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento youth can now ride for free on any SacRT transit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting this summer, any youth in grades transitional kindergarten through 12th grade can ride for free on the entire SacRT transit network during regular service hours. According to a press release, with RydeFreeRt, anyone under the age of 18 in TK through 12th grade is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento Fire Department reports several structure fires on Fourth of July, $35,000 in fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Theannual Fourth of July celebration was a tough day for the Sacramento Fire Department as they dealt with an understaffed prevention team this year. Although they try to staff and have the most firefighters working that day, Capt. Keith Wade with the department said Independence Day celebrations usually mean that they'll be responding to dozens of fires and hopping from emergency to emergency.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Firefighters Strengthening Control Lines, Some Amador County Evacuation Warnings Downgraded

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 4:50 p.m. The Electra Fire has grown to 4,112 acres in size, though containment has significantly jumped to 40%, Cal Fire said. Additionally, Cal Fire said 17% of the fire was controlled, meaning there were no longer any hotspots or smoke activity within that area. Pacific Gas and Electric also said it made significant progress with power outages affecting those in the area of the fire. The number of PG&E customers without power dropped from approximately 8,000 to approximately 2,300 in parts of Amador and...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Fireworks Or Barbecue May Have Sparked Fire That Trapped July 4th Revelers

A group of around 100 people celebrating the Fourth of July found themselves trapped in a recreation area near Sacramento, California, due to a fast-spreading wildfire. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out on Monday (July 4) and quickly ballooned to over 4.7 square miles by Tuesday morning. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said that the fire started at the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. While the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Redman suggested it was caused by fireworks or a barbecue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Knocks Down Pole

A two-vehicle crash on June 30 in Sacramento ended up causing major damage to both vehicles and knocked down a phone pole. The accident occurred along northbound Power Inn Road just north of Scottsdale Drive shortly before 4:00 p.m. The accident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident involved two sedans and that debris was strewn across all the northbound lanes.
SACRAMENTO, CA

