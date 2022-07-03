More than 3,840 SMUD customers briefly without power in downtown Sacramento

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 4:50 p.m. The Electra Fire has grown to 4,112 acres in size, though containment has significantly jumped to 40%, Cal Fire said. Additionally, Cal Fire said 17% of the fire was controlled, meaning there were no longer any hotspots or smoke activity within that area. Pacific Gas and Electric also said it made significant progress with power outages affecting those in the area of the fire. The number of PG&E customers without power dropped from approximately 8,000 to approximately 2,300 in parts of Amador and...

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO